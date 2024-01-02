The recently concluded ALIMOSHO KULTUREFEST & AWARD CEREMONY 2023, held at the prestigious UNIVERSITY OF KULTURE, Alimosho Art Community Initiative Secretariat, in the Alimosho area of Lagos State, was a resounding success.

The event, organised by convener Olugbon Asa, Agbaakin Oluwabiyi Anthony Boyede Greenlyte, and his dedicated team of Green Culture advocates, captivated attendees with its vibrant celebration of culture and art over two spectacular days.

Day One of the event kicked off at the Alimosho Arts Community Initiative Secretariat, hosted by the talented Adeniyi Femi “Small Boy,” Kingsley Bassey “KsB,” Stanley Chibueze Amaechi, and Alaga Thompson Ubong. The evening began with a warm welcome speech by Olayinka Esther Boyede, “Green Electra,” director of Alimosho Arts Community Initiative, followed by a mesmerising opening presentation by the Indigenous traditional Yeye Osun, Alaragbo.

The event showcased a diverse range of talents, including blockbuster performances by Theatre Centrik Green Lighters, gospel music brilliance from Daughter Jesu and Funmi Omomajemu, and captivating displays from renowned acts such as the Legend female percussionist, Profound Theatre, Lagos State Council for Arts & Culture, Regal Theatre Ambassador, Okachamma dance troupe, Arigbajo, Art Castle, and many more.

The event witnessed an impressive turnout, with over 6,820 adults, 2,130 children, and 14,000 members of the Alimosho Art Community Initiatives in attendance, both physically and virtually. Notable figures, including Kunle Da Silva, Chief Ifa Priest Ifakayode Orifa Anipupo, Mr Ifeanyi Avajah, and Chief Hon. Kemi Oni of Prestige Media, also graced the occasion.

The highlight of Day Two was the Osumare Funfair, hosted at the Oniba of Iba Palace, under the gracious presence of His Royal Majesty, Oba (Dr) Adeshina Sulaimon Raji. The event featured captivating performances, including a breathtaking drum rendition by Theatre Centrik and a solo performance by Olayinka Esther Boyede, accompanied by the Iya Osun Iwure and spiritual dance steps.

During the ceremony, His Royal Majesty, Oba (Dr) Adeshina Sulaimon Raji, and High Chief Amb Edward Dada Larunsi received Distinguished Royal Awards, expressing their commitment to supporting future editions of KULTUREFEST and the University of Kulture.

ALIMOSHO KULTUREFEST & AWARD CEREMONY is an annual celebration dedicated to promoting and showcasing the rich cultural heritage and artistic diversity of Alimosho, Lagos, while focusing on capacity building and community entrepreneurship development. The next edition of Kulturefest is scheduled to take place on November 16, 2024.

