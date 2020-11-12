Bowen university doles out cash awards to outstanding  students

On Saturday, Bowen University, Iwo, Osun State, had its 5th convocation for the 2019/2020 set, a colourful event where 951 students received various academic degree awards of the institution, with no fewer than 68 of them graduating with first-class honours.

Also, the university conferred its honorary degree awards on former minister of finance, Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala for her contributions to Nigeria’s economic development as well as her relevance in the world economy.

As part of the university’s excellence promotion scheme among the students on the institution, two overall best graduating students for the 2020 academic session, Miss Oladepo Priscilla of the Department of Mathematics who graduated with Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) of 4.86, and her colleague, Miss Aka Godgift Oghenevovwero of the Department of Biochemistry, who also graduated with the CGPA 4.86, received a sum of nine hundred thousand naira each from the university and from the Parents Association forum of the institution.

Another recipient of the cash award from the university for his excellence performances was Adeleye Emmanuel from the Animal Science and Fishery Management who finished with CGPA 4.85,also got a sum of five hundred thousand naira

According the breakdown, the university gave the two best students N500,000 each while the third person received N300, 000.

Similarly, the Parent Association of the university gave N400,000 each to the two best graduating students, the university gave the third best student N300,000, while the association supported it with N200, 000 naira.

In his address, the Vice-Chancellor of the institution, Professor Joshua Ogunwole expressed satisfaction with the academic progression of the university even amid the lockdown occasioned by COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

He said the university was able to cope during the period because of the adequate facilities developed and acquired by the university, for the viral mode of teaching and learning.

The vice-chancellor stated that the 86 graduating students from the College of Health Sciences, Medicine and Surgery, were the pioneer students of the college, adding that all of them passed their professional examinations in Registered Nursing and Midwifery.

He said: “All the academic and professional programmes in the university are fully accredited by the National Universities Commission (NUC) and other allied bodies. The university will continue to update its teaching and research facilities to keep faith with the local needs.”

Speaking in the same vein, the Chancellor of the institution, Reverend Dr M.A Abodunrin, enjoined the graduating students to remain focused on the pursuit of their careers and to translate the knowledge acquired during the course of their studies into wealth for the development of their immediate environment.

