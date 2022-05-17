Bowen partners with Friesland on dairy production in Osun

Bowen University, Iwo, through its College of Agriculture Engineering and Science, has commenced a Dairy Development Venture as part of its community service-based activities in the state, in conjunction with Friesland Campina WAMCO Nigeria plc, the maker of Peak milk in Nigeria.

The development has led to a one-day sensitization meeting organised by the university to intimate the communities in the state with a Dairy farming venture, held recently on the campus.

The Sensitization drew senior staff of Friesland Campina WAMCO home and abroad, led by Global Director Dairy Development, Yvonne van der Vorst, from the Netherlands to witness the occasion.

The Vice-Chancellor of the institution, Professor Joshua Ogunwole in his address with livestock farmers drawn from various communities in the state, stated that Bowen University would not relent in its community service efforts to intimate the public with sustainable economic empowerment opportunities through research development in the university.

He said: “ the university has developed a pasturage on the campus in preparation for the special cows that can yield more milk than our local animals in the country. The research on the availability of the special animals and their feed is ongoing on campus and the university will make the animals accessible to the local farmers in the state.

“ Already, we have the semen from the animal known as Girolando breed of cattle from Brazil for artificial cross-breeding with our local animals in the country. Research has confirmed that the process will be successful and that the animal can cope with our weather successfully. Then, the university, will, in turn, make the cow available for the local farmers, and train them on grazing and management of the cow in such a way that will yield more milk for commercial purposes.





“ Bowen University has succeeded in having a milk processing facility centre courtesy of our partner, Friesland Campina WAMCO Nigeria, PLC. We have the responsibility to buy milk from our local farmers after they must have embraced the Dairy farming business, while our company partner will collect the Milk from our milk processing centre,”.

Professor Ogunwole noted that if every household in the state would embrace the venture, the development would go a long way to enhance their earnings, thereby reducing poverty in society.

Speaking in the same vein, Director, Dairy Development, Friesland Campina WAMCO Nigeria, PLC, Mr Joel Ariori and the company Global Director, Dairy Development, Yvonne van der Vorst from the Netherlands declared that Bowen University is one of the universities in Nigeria that have the capacity and resources to support the commercial production of Milk in the country

According to him, last year, Friesland Campina brought a tropical seed of the grass the High yield Milk animals eat, to Bowen University to test its growth survival tendency in the university. The outcome, he said, was encouraging that informed the company partnership’s agenda with Bowen University for the mass production of Milk in Nigeria, by establishing a Milk collection facility centre in the institution.

“ It is expected of Bowen University to sensitise farmers in the state to key into Dairy Business in the state. Bowen University has all it takes to facilitate the production of Milk in Osun State through its Community Service agenda in the state,”.

Similarly, Tunde Lawal, Professor of Animal Science from the College of Agriculture Engineering and Science, Bowen University, who coordinates Dairy livestock for the institution, asserted that Dairy farming is one of the agric businesses Nigerians are yet to explore for commercial gains.

He noted that Bowen University is committing resources to ensure the effective take-off of mass production of Milk in Osun State. He confirmed that Bowen University is endowed with cattle and acres of land for grass planting to support and encourage Dairy farming on the campus

According to him, the Dairy project is established for training and research for the benefit of our students, as the university is willing and ready to train the local farmers on the mass production of Milk to boost their financial lives.

