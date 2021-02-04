Bowen lecturer bags L’Oréal-UNESCO award for women

A senior lecturer at the College of Agriculture, Engineering, and Science, Bowen University, Iwo, Osun State, Dr Adekemi Titilayo Dahunsi, has emerged as one of the beneficiaries in the 2020 edition of L’Oréal-UNESCO For Women in Science Sub-Saharan Africa, a research-based competition for the female gender in the academic world.

Recently, Dr Dahunsi (nee Adesulu) was among the 20 female scientists selected by the jury of the 2020 Sub-Saharan African Young Talents Award from 330 applications for the competitive L’Oréal-UNESCO for Women and Science Prize for Young Talents in Sub-Saharan Africa (the Post-Doctoral category).

Tribune Online gathered that Dr Dahunsi is an Associate Professor in the Food Science and Technology Programme at Bowen University, and specialises in Food Microbiology and Biotechnology.

Her research interest focuses on complementing the method of food production and enhancing stability in food end-product via biotechnological intervention and achieving standards related to food security in Africa, toward ensuring safety and quality of African fermented foods through her research outputs.

She prioritises safe food development for her country, Nigeria and Africa at large, as her area of interest, with a passion to also transform lives and make positive impacts.

While announcing the winners of the 11th edition of the L’Oréal-UNESCO For Women in Science Sub-Sahara Africa Programme, the Executive Director of the African Academy of Sciences, Professor Nelson Torto, disclosed that the United Nations Educational Scientific and Cultural Organisation and the Foundation L’Oréal launched the ‘For Women in Science Sub-Saharan Africa Regional Programme’ in 2010.

According to him, both L’Oréal and UNESCO have since showcased 159 outstanding women scientists and 134 Young Talents at the doctoral and post-doctoral levels.

He noted that the purpose is to bring visibility to the achievements of women researchers and recognising their contribution to advancing scientific research to address today’s most pressing challenges.

He added that both bodies also support women researchers to pursue their research through grants of €10,000 for PhD students and €15,000 for post-doctorate.

The jury stated that the awardees were selected from 16 countries in the Sub-Saharan African region, adding that all the awardees had certain similarities which include excellence projects and the desire to contribute to igniting innovation on the African continent.

