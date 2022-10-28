Bowen, first private varsity to produce physiotherapists for induction ―​​ VC

The Vice-Chancellor of Bowen University, Iwo, Professor Joshua Ogunwole has declared that Bowen University was the private institution to obtain an operating license to run the Physiotherapy programme in Nigeria.

He made the declaration on Thursday when the university presented its third set of graduating students of the Physiotherapy programme to the Registrar, of the Medical Rehabilitation Therapists Board of Nigeria, Dr Mrs Olufunke Akanbi for the oath-taking of the Board.

According to him, a total of 18 pioneer graduating students from the Department of Physiotherapy programme in the university were presented for the oath-taking of the profession in 2020, and the second set, 35 0f them, were inducted for the profession in the 2021 academic session. This year, he said, the university released 61 Physiotherapists, the third set for the induction, making a total of 114 Physiotherapists that the university has produced into the profession so far, adding that the Bachelor of Physiotherapy degree programme has the full accreditation status from both the National Universities Commission(NUC) and Medical Rehabilitation Therapists Board of Nigeria.

While the Vice Chancellor acknowledged the parents, guardians and teachers who worked together as a team to make the achievement a reality, he called on the graduating students to adhere and align to the changing health needs, patient expectations and advancement in technology ongoing in the health sector.

Speaking further he reiterated that Bowen University was primarily built and billed with a mandate to build champions and the university has not relented in its efforts to keep to its focus since inception.

Speaking in the same vein, the President of the Association of Clinical and Academic Physiotherapists of Nigeria, Dr Okafor Chris described Bowen University as one of the best universities to run a physiotherapy programme in Nigeria, in terms of teaching, research facilities and experienced lecturers availability.

According to him, students and lecturers of Bowen university who participated in the 2020 annual Scientific Conference of Association of Clinical Physiotherapists of Nigeria competition, performed brilliantly well during the programme, winning a series of awards in the competition. He confirmed that Bowen University has what it takes to produce dependable Physiotherapists for the Nigerian health sector.

