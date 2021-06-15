‘Bowen College of Health Sciences, good ground to breed excellence physician’

The Vice-Chancellor, Medical University, Ondo, Professor Adesegun Fatusi has declared that Bowen University College of Health Sciences is a good ground to breed excellence physicians.

He made the remark recently at the 6th induction ceremony held for 47 graduating medical students who have completed their MBBS degree programmes in the institution for the 2020/2021 academic session, held on the main campus of the institution in Iwo, Osun State.

Professor Fatusi who was the guest lecturer at the occasion congratulated the inductee- Physicians and their parents for being partakers of the good fruits of the exciting vision that birthed this great university.

According to him, the historical record of the development of this College of Health Sciences reflects a vision for excellence with Emeritus Professor Adewale Akinsola as the foundation Provost.

Professor Fatusi , a physician, noted that with the poor statistics of our nation and epidemiological picture of communicable and increasing incidence of non-communicable diseases, the need for a quality health workforce in Nigeria remained great.

He said: “The effective practice of medicine is based on an interdisciplinary approach. Unfortunately, what we see in Nigeria is a deep polarization between health professionals. This contributes significantly to the poor health care outcomes in our health system. without a sound collaborative approach and teamwork, the health system can achieve very little.

“Dear colleagues, you must put God first in your career to achieve the best in life. You must also respect your patients and every health-related worker including cleaners in the system.”

The Vice-Chancellor of the university, Professor Joshua in his speech Ogunwole eulogised the parents for their commitment towards the education of their children throughout their programme.

He said the institution is consistent in its resolve to build resilient, resolute, excellent, and godly leaders who define the future.

According to him, the education at Bowen University adopts a distinctive approach that produces the best, with a focus is to develop adaptable/adaptive learning frameworks to ensure students attain the peak of their ability to defining the future.

He noted that Bowen University is the first private university in Nigeria to run and graduate students for a Bachelor of Physiotherapy degree and the first university in the world to host the first-of-its-kind equatorial aeronomy radar system named; “Nigeria Bowen Equatorial Aeronomy Radar”(NigerBEAR) that allows the full ionospheric study of the low and equatorial latitudes.

He said: ” One way to harness a brighter light is to acquire top-rated skills. You might have been too focused to bother about AI and Nanotechnologies, but these will shape the future and as leaders who will define the future, I challenge you today to build on where your facilitators, lecturers and guides stopped. Continue to acquire specialist skills that distinguish you from your peers. You have the advantage to maximise it.

“Medical Doctors are committed to humanity and the relief of suffering; they are entrusted by society to work for the benefit of their patients and the public. This trust is shattered when medical skills are used to facilitate unethical practices. Never forget your humanity or that of your patients. They are people, not just a collection of specialized body parts. They have unique life stories, linked to their place in families, communities, and societies, with women and girls often occupying the lowest place. These circumstances have a profound impact on illness and healing Those who suffer need you to be something more than a doctor; they need you to be a healer.”

In view of the un interrupted academic programme and progress of the college, in terms of improved teaching, research and human capacity development in the college, not less than 197 had been presented for induction in the college since its inception in 2008/2009 when it got its approval from the National Universities Commission, NUC and Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria. The college also has full accreditation for all its major courses.

