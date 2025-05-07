Boundary dispute won’t strain historical, cultural bond between Oyo, Osun — Makinde

Oyo State Governor, Engr. Seyi Makinde, has assured that the boundary dispute will not strain the historical and cultural bond between Oyo and Osun States.

Governor Makinde gave the assurance while receiving the Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG) in charge of Zone 11, AIG Fred Ikokotu, during a courtesy visit to the Governor’s Office, Agodi State Secretariat, Ibadan, on Wednesday.

He stated that the reported boundary disputes between the two states would be resolved amicably.

According to him, “The historical and cultural ties between Oyo and Osun States cannot be weakened by land disputes.”

The Nigerian Tribune recalls that the deputy governors of both Oyo and Osun States, accompanied by top government functionaries and traditional leaders, jointly reaffirmed their commitment to peaceful co-existence between the two states last week.

They also attributed the recurring boundary issues, which have resulted in the destruction of properties worth millions of naira, to the ineptitude of the National Boundary Commission.

Makinde, however, gave assurances that necessary measures had been taken to address the situation.

He described the police as the lead agency for internal security and commended his security team for being proactive and effective.

“Let me seize this opportunity to thank you and your team for the good work you are doing in Oyo State. Here, we have a solid team and we will continue to work together. AIG, you are a son of the soil — you are welcome to your state.”

As part of continued support for law enforcement, the governor presented three additional operational vehicles to the Police Command — two Hilux vans and a fully equipped vehicle fitted with modern communication gadgets.

The presentation is part of the state government’s ongoing efforts to strengthen security infrastructure and enhance operational capacity.

Earlier in his address, AIG Fred Ikokotu disclosed that the police had deployed both strategic and kinetic measures to resolve the boundary dispute.

He described Oyo State as a peaceful and welcoming place where both indigenes and non-indigenes coexist harmoniously. He stressed the importance of upholding this tradition as a foundation for building a strong and unified society.

In a sideline interview with journalists, the AIG noted that strategic and non-kinetic approaches had been employed to address the border issue.

He said dialogue and stakeholder engagement were central to peace efforts, especially in light of the shared history between the two states. He added that discussions with both state governments and community leaders were ongoing, with another meeting scheduled before the end of May.

“As I told the governor, this is not just about putting strategies in place. It is more about consultations with the various communities involved. It is about dialogue. Since April 2024, when the situation was even more serious, we have held meetings with community leaders from both sides.

“We resolved that all communities should maintain peace pending the outcome of findings from the Boundary Commission, and that process is still ongoing.

“I have briefed the governors on our progress so far, to ensure no state is wrongly implicated. Another meeting with the border committee is scheduled for the 19th to 20th of this month. For now, peace has returned to the affected communities, and all parties have agreed to await the commission’s report.”

In another development, Governor Makinde emphasised that political elites remain central to uniting the nation, noting, however, that the challenge of disunity lies more with the leaders than the people.

“The problem of uniting this country is not with the common people; it is with us, the elites. We are the ones who create division in order to gain power, influence, or money. We must continue to push the message of unity, because that is our reality.”

The event was attended by top government officials, including the Secretary to the State Government, Professor Olanike Adeyemo; Chief of Staff to the Governor, Hon. Segun Ogunwuyi; Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Abiodun Aikomo; and Executive Adviser on Special Duties, Chief Bayo Lawal.

Others present included the Oyo State Commissioner of Police, Johnson Adenola; Executive Assistant to the Governor on Security Matters, CP Sunday Odukoya (Rtd); Commandant of the Oyo State Amotekun Corps, Col. Olayinka Olayanju (Rtd); as well as senior police officers from the zone and state command.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE





