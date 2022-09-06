BOUESTI students hail varsity over compulsory course on agriculture

Students of the Bamidele Olumilua University of Education, Science and Technology Ikere-Ekiti (BOUESTI) have said the introduction of a compulsory course on practical farming by the university management would in no small measure prepare them for the future.

The two-unit course tagged ‘Practical Skills in Agriculture’ is designed for the 200-level students to plant and nurture crops in the institution’s farm for them to learn the practical ways of farming and as well embrace agriculture after their graduation to boost the economy.

Speaking with the Nigerian Tribune in the university farm, a student of the Accounting department , Akinwale Oyeniyi commended the university management for introducing the course, adding that the practical farming practice would help prepare him for the future.

While revealing that agriculture was the mainstay of the nation’s economy before the discovery of oil, Oyeniyi noted that he would be willing to continue farming after finishing his program in the university for food security and economic emancipation.

On their parts, Folake Adedayo of the Science Laboratory Tech and Elizabeth Omotayo of Psychology departments, said the decision of the federal government on the need for people and institutions to embrace farming was commendable , saying that they would be willing to take advantage of the opportunity by the university.

The duo who said they had never worked in the farm before gaining admission to the university, promised to continue their involvement in farming and agric-business so as to solve the unemployment problem and be financially independent.

A supervisor in the Department of Agriculture, Pius Ogunjobi said the initiative of the compulsory course for the second year students was conceptualized , “ for the students to have basic knowledge in farming and prepare them towards making a living for themselves.

“The school is looking in the direction of the government towards making agriculture attractive, guarantee food security and boost the economy.”

Vice-Chancellor of BOUESTI, Professor Victor Adeoluwa said the university was determined to produce graduates that would compete favorably in the world with the needed skills across all sectors of the economy.

He explained that the farming course was necessary, “ to make sure will grow students that will graduate and not start looking for jobs. The time has gone beyond certificates in education but acquiring skills in order to survive in the labour market.

“All we are doing is to encourage students that they can make a life for themselves through agriculture and be self-reliant. We want them to be employer of labor and farming is potent tool to achieve this.”

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE