Bosun Tijani emerges Vice Chair of ITU Council

Nigeria’s Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Dr. Bosun Tijani, has been elected Vice Chair of the International Telecommunications Union (ITU) Council, marking a significant milestone in the country’s growing influence in global digital affairs.

The election, which took place during the ongoing ITU Conference in Geneva, Switzerland, underscores Nigeria’s commitment to advancing inclusive innovation and digital transformation.

It also positions the country to play a more prominent role in shaping the future of global digital connectivity and infrastructure.

The ITU, a specialized United Nations agency founded in 1865, is responsible for information and communication technologies (ICTs) and has a mandate to connect the world through innovative and sustainable digital solutions.

In his acceptance speech, Dr. Tijani expressed gratitude to the ITU community and reaffirmed Nigeria’s commitment to supporting the union’s mission.

“Nigeria remains committed in her resolve to support the collective mission of the ITU, particularly by prioritising key areas such as the provision of resilient and sustainable digital infrastructures and ensuring timely access to meaningful connectivity for all communities, especially the underserved,” he said.

He extended appreciation to ITU Secretary-General Ms. Doreen Bogdan-Martin, the ITU leadership, and member states for the confidence reposed in him.

Bosun emphasized the significance of the moment, noting the rapid technological shifts redefining societies across the world.

“The world is presently in a defining moment, made by the accelerating pace of technological change and deep structural shifts in our societies.

“Yet we are also uniquely privileged to witness the transformative power of digital technology, a force that allows us to be more introspective, inclusive and informed as we shape the future”, he said.

The Minister also congratulated Ms. Cristiana Flutur of Romania on her emergence as Chair of the ITU Council, pledging to collaborate closely with her to achieve shared objectives.

He called on global stakeholders to make the ITU a beacon of inclusive innovation and trusted collaboration for today and future generations.

Dr. Tijani’s appointment marks a major diplomatic and strategic gain for Nigeria and is expected to bolster the nation’s capacity to influence global digital policy, especially across Africa.

The ITU Conference continues in Geneva with key discussions focused on connectivity, sustainability, and the future of global ICT governance.

READ MORE FROM: NIGERIAN TRIBUNE