Boss Mustapha condemns Boko Haram attack on Adamawa villages

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, has condemned in strong terms what he called “the unprovoked and unwarranted” attack on Dabna and other surrounding villages in Hong Local Government Area of Adamawa state on Wednesday leading to the death of 18 persons.

This is contained in a statement, which emanated from his office Thursday signed by Willie Bassey, Director, Information.

It noted that Dabna is a peace-loving community made up of peasant farmers and other artisans who eke out their living through farm work and would not warrant any attack by mindless and godless persons.

Mustapha called on the people to remain calm and be vigilant while security services are doing their best to provide security to the people in the area.

The SGF assured that the Federal Government will provide succour to the affected people and called on emergency agencies to come to the aid of those affected by the attack.

He commiserated with the Government and people of Adamawa State and families of those who lost their loved ones and prayed to God to give them the fortitude to bear the loss.

Suspected Boko Haram fighters were reported to have invaded Dabna Village and adjoining communities close to the hometown of the SGF.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

No Evidence Arab League Sent Warning Message To FG On Biafra Movement

CLAIM: A Twitter user claims that the Arab League of Nations sent a warning message to the Nigerian government on the Biafra movement.

VERDICT: No evidence to ascertain the origin of the statement. The statement is not new as it has been in circulation since 2017. Also, Nigeria is not part of the Arab League and there is no evidence that that league will make a statement about a non-member.

FULL STORY: A Twitter user, Amah Johnbosco(@johnbosco_amah), on Monday, June 28, 2021, claimed that the Arab League of Nations said the Nigerian government is on its own if it provokes war while warning the government to let Biafra go.Boss Mustapha condemns Boko Haram attack on Adamawa villages

Boss Mustapha condemns Boko Haram attack on Adamawa villages