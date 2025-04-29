Bose Odueke’s book launched in Canada

STEPS To Your Personal Financial Freedom, the much-anticipated book by certified financial planner Bose Odueke, was recently launched at an event in Mississauga.

The book offers real-life insights to empower individuals, especially newcomers, young professionals, and adults, to take control of their financial future.

Mrs. Odueke, the author and publisher of the book, shared her inspiration for writing it. She said, “I have seen many hardworking people, including those of my generation, struggle financially despite years of dedication. Even those who come into large sums of money, such as lottery winners, often find themselves in financial instability. As a certified financial planner, I have advised many individuals, and during the COVID-19 pandemic, I observed that those who followed my financial planning advice remained financially stable. That realization motivated me to document these strategies to guide upcoming generations.”

Reflecting on the book launch, she added, “The energy from the audience was truly inspiring. I am incredibly grateful and excited to continue engaging with people who want to achieve financial stability and growth, and the book is available worldwide via online platforms, designated bookstores, and libraries.”

“Steps To Your Personal Financial Freedom” emphasises the importance of goal setting.

Odueke explains that before setting financial goals, individuals must first assess their current financial standing. This includes evaluating their assets, liabilities, income, family commitments, and personal circumstances. By understanding where they stand financially, individuals can effectively map out short-term, mid-term, and long-term financial goals.

The book also highlights the significance of curbing unnecessary spending and avoiding debt. According to the book’s reviewer, co-launcher and MD of Creditwise Financial Ltd, Mrs. Bolanle Oduyale, the book is a must-read for anyone looking to secure their financial future. “This book was written for everyone, regardless of their life stage, whether a fresh graduate, a married couple, or a retiree. It provides a comprehensive guide to navigating the complexities of financial planning and achieving financial independence,” she stated.

Mrs. Oduyale also addressed a common misconception about investments, particularly insurance, emphasising that many people fail to appreciate its benefits. She shared her personal experience as a beneficiary of her own insurance investment, highlighting how financial planning can lead to long-term financial security.

The book advocates working with a certified financial planner to achieve a financially fulfilling life and lifelong stability. Attendees at the launch shared testimonials of how Odueke’s financial guidance helped them achieve financial stability, ranging from comfortably managing their children’s education expenses to handling medical bills and acquiring personal assets through various investment channels.

