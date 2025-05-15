Boro Day: Otuaro celebrates Niger Delta hero

The Administrator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme, Dr Dennis Otuaro, has paid tribute to the cherished memory of the hero and icon of the Niger Delta, the Late Isaac Boro, on the occasion of the 2025 Boro Day celebration.

Otuaro described Boro as an uncommon visionary and foresighted Ijaw man who dedicated his life to the struggle for fairness, equity and justice for the Niger Delta people and the advancement of socio-economic and political growth and development in Nigeria.

He noted that the Kaiama-born activist’s selfless service, sacrifices and legacy had remained the solid foundation for sustained solidarity and advocacy for better living conditions for the people of the Niger Delta.

The PAP helmsman said Boro deserved to be honoured and celebrated for the values that he stood and died for, in the interest of the Ijaw and Niger Delta people.

He stressed that Boro’s accomplishments would continue to resonate in the history of minority rights struggles.

He stated that the impacts of the foremost freedom fighter’s struggle were evidenced in the several government agencies established to address the peculiarities and challenges of the region.

Otuaro urged the Ijaw and Niger Delta youths to be peaceful and coordinated in carrying out the commemorative activities for the Boro Day celebration.

He further advised the youths to maintain the peace and stability of the region in support of President Bola Tinubu’s renewed hope agenda and his administration’s unwavering commitment to the development of the Niger Delta.

“On the occasion of the 2025 Boro Day celebration, I salute the cherished memory of Isaac Boro. I also salute his vision, courage, resilience and enduring legacy of selfless service and sacrifices for the Niger Delta region.

“He fought for an egalitarian society where fairness, justice and equity would be the strong pillars of advancement and development as well as mutual co-existence.

“His struggle for better living conditions for his people was based on these principles and values. He cannot be honoured and celebrated enough for his sacrifices”, Otuaro added.