Borno suicide bombing: GOC 7 Division tasks residents to remain vigilant

The General Officer Commanding (GOC) 7 Division and Commander Sector 1, Operation HADIN KAI (OPHK), Brigadier General Ugochukwu Unachukwu, has urged the people of Borno State to remain vigilant and promptly report any suspicious activity to the appropriate authorities for swift military action.

The GOC made the call while commiserating with the people of Konduga Local Government Area following the devastating suicide bomb attack that occurred on Friday at a bustling fish market.

This was contained in a statement made available to Defence Correspondents in Abuja on Sunday by the Acting Deputy Director, Army Public Relations, 7 Division Nigerian Army, Lieutenant Colonel Ajemasu Take Jingina.

The statement explained that the GOC, who was on an operational visit to 26 Task Force Brigade Gwoza, extended his visit to Konduga to sympathise with the victims and their families. He assured residents that troops, along with other security agencies, had cordoned off and thoroughly scanned the affected area to prevent further attacks and restore public confidence.

It further stated that the GOC urged residents to maintain their trust in the military’s efforts and assured them that every possible measure was being taken to protect lives and secure communities.

According to him, “We are dedicated to defeating the enemies of peace and stability, and we will continue to work with other security agencies and stakeholders to achieve this noble goal within the shortest possible time.”

Describing the use of suicide bombers as “the last kick of a dying horse,” the GOC said such tactics were often adopted by insurgents when they could no longer mount direct attacks on security forces.

He reiterated the call for vigilance, stressing the importance of community cooperation in defeating insurgency.

According to him, “We will get through this together, and we will emerge stronger and more resilient than ever,” the GOC concluded.

The attack, claimed by Boko Haram insurgents, killed at least 16 people and left several others injured.

The blast was carried out by an unidentified female suicide bomber who disguised herself, infiltrated the crowded market, and detonated the explosive device.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE