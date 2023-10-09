The Borno State Police Command has disclosed that it has arrested 30 suspected rapists and 507 suspected criminals for committing various crimes in the last three months within the state.

The Borno State Commissioner of Police, CP Muhammad Yusufu, disclosed this during a briefing with journalists in Maiduguri on Monday.

He noted that the 537 suspected criminals arrested have engaged in rapes, culpable homicide, inciting disturbances and causing grievous hurt, housebreaking and theft, public nuisance, kidnapping, and criminal misappropriation, among other offences.

According to him, there has been a downward trend in incidents of violent crime and other related antisocial vices within the last three months due to the application of the Excellence Policing Model by placing enablers for result-oriented police service delivery to sustain the peace that has been restored in the state.

“The success recorded in timely prosecution and conviction of the suspects is as a result of the recently amended Borno State Penal Code Law 2023 and other related matters therein, which was recently assented as part of the efforts of His Excellency the Governor of Borno State for the restoration of peace in the state for sustainable growth and development”.

“SEXUAL AND GENDER-BASED VIOLENCE AND RELATED OFFENCES: On September 16, 2023, at about 11:00 hrs, one Daniel Musa m of Panshani village via Gasi District of Shani Local Government Area of Borno State reported to the police that on September 13, 2023, at about 12:00 hrs, his sister, one Laraba Musa ‘F’ 62 years old, went to Sabon Layin of Landekato, and while on her way back home along the Phana riverside, she suspected movement from behind and subsequently heard a sound.

She turned back and saw one Hamisu Dauda, ‘M’, 37, of the same address, coming behind her. She stepped back for him to pass, but he grabbed her and forcefully had carnal knowledge of her, after which he stole the sum of forty-two thousand seven hundred naira (N42,700) from her pocket. The case is under investigation”.

“CULPABLE HOMICIDE: On September 16, 2023, at about 10:45 hrs, One Umar Goni Abubakar ‘M’ 25 years old of Water Board IDP Camp Monguno stabbed One Zarami Modu ‘M’ 35 years old of the same address with a sharp knife.

As a result, the victim sustained fatal injuries. The genesis was that, on September 15, 2023, he sighted the deceased standing with his wife, Hajja Fantami ‘F’ of the same address, at the water pump, and he suspected the deceased was enticing his wife. The suspect was arrested, and the case is under investigation”.

“OFFENCES: CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY, ROBBERY, HAVING IN POSSESSION OF “TRICYCLES” SUSPECTED TO HAVE BEEN STOLEN

Subjects: (1) Abubakar Abdullahi ‘M’ 22 years; (2) Kurari ‘M’ at large; (3) Koro-koro ‘M’ at large; (4) Sale Moh’d Hussaini ‘M’ 23 years; (5) Hussaini Balla 20 years; (6) Fatima Moh’d ‘F’ 19 years; (7) Hauwa Abubakar

‘F’ 20 years; (8) Amina Ahmed ‘F’ 20 years; (9) Maryam Musa ‘F’ 19 years.





EXHIBITS: (i) Two Tricycles “Keke Napep”; (ii) Two (2) Cartons of Drugs “Sudrex Tablets”; (iii) Sim Cards and ATM Cards (iv) Two Mobile phones “Tecno” (v) Charms”.

CP Yusufu has appreciated the people of Borno State for their security consciousness and timely reporting of useful information to the police, ensuring peace and security in the state.

