Borno: Magumeri council chairman suspended over alleged misconduct

The Magumeri Local Government Council in Borno State has suspended its chairman, Abubakar Abdulkadir, over allegations of gross misconduct and diversion of public funds meant for development projects.

The suspension followed a unanimous resolution reached at a plenary session held in Magumeri on Friday, as noted in a letter dated June 27, 2025, signed collectively by council members Mohammed Ali, Bunu Ibrahim, Kachalla Ngari, Jalomi Alhaji Tar, Modu Meremi, Alhaji Burami, Zanna Mustapha, Lawan Gana, Babagana Mohammed, Modu Alhaji Musa, Mohammed Lawan, and Kaka Saleh Ali.

Abdulkadir was accused of misappropriating taxpayers’ money, state-provided relief materials, and other public resources meant for infrastructure and welfare projects, which he allegedly converted for personal use.

The council expressed disappointment in Abdulkadir’s administration, stating that it had witnessed “high-level maladministration and serious retrogression” under his leadership.

“The role of local government councils is to deliver the dividends of democracy to the grassroots and complement the development agenda of the state government. But the reverse is the case in Magumeri Local Government Council,” the letter read.

The Magumeri council chairman had been summoned via a letter dated June 25, 2025, to respond to the allegations but failed to provide any explanation.

The suspension is to remain in force until the matter is properly investigated and resolved.

Copies of the suspension notice were sent to Governor Babagana Umara Zulum, the Borno State Commissioner for Local Government and Emirate Affairs, the Borno State House of Assembly, the State Police Command, and the Department of State Services (DSS).

