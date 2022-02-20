Borno IDP camp fire: FG provides multi-million naira relief materials to 3,000 households

Federal Government has directed the immediate delivery of food and non-food items to victims of the Muna El-Badawy Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camp in Maiduguri, Borno State.

Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Developrnent, Sadiya Umar Farouq, issued the directive sequel to the fire incident which occured on Saturday and razed over 3,000 shelters in the camp.

The minister who expressed sadness at the incident which rendered over 3,000 households homeless tasked all the IDPs living in the Camp to be safety cautious.

“On behalf of the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, I sympathise with the government and people of Borno State over the fire incident which killed some people and destroyed shelters.

“This disaster has rendered many more people without shelter even as the government intensifies efforts to re-settle Internally Displaced Persons.

“The spate of fire incidents in IDP camps have become recurrent and the ministry is putting up measures to educate the IDPs on ways of preventing such fire disasters.”

The fire which reportedly started from a tent engulfed 3,000 others due to the absence of fire fighting facilities.

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and the SEMA have already begun an on-the-field assessment of the damage.

The minister has since directed that the affected IDPs be provided with food, water and grains as well as non-food items such as clothing, blankets, mosquito nets and other items to temporarily cushion the hardship in camp as a result of the fire incident.