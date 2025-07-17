Borno govt to digitalise civil service

The Borno State Government has reaffirmed its determination to digitise the state’s civil service as part of ongoing public sector reforms, despite persistent security challenges and infrastructural setbacks confronting the state.

Head of Service, Dr Muhammad A. Ghuluze, disclosed this in Maiduguri on Thursday during a press briefing to mark the 2025 Civil Service Week. He said the digitisation agenda forms a key component of Governor Babagana Umara Zulum’s broader vision to reposition the civil service for efficiency, transparency, and inclusiveness.

Speaking on the theme of this year’s celebration, ‘Revitalising Public Service for a Secure, Inclusive and Digital Future’, Ghuluze said the state government remains committed to reforming the civil service in line with national objectives and local realities, particularly in the post-insurgency context.

He stated that over the last year, significant progress has been recorded in areas such as the conduct of promotion examinations, capacity building, digitisation of processes in selected Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs), and pension reforms, which have reduced documentation delays by over 60 per cent.

He also revealed that civil servants have begun receiving the new minimum wage, while groundwork has been concluded for the rollout of the Public Sector Health Insurance Scheme aimed at easing the burden of out-of-pocket healthcare expenses.

Recruitment of professionals in the education, health, and administration sectors has also been carried out to address critical workforce gaps.

Ghuluze admitted that the reform process has not been without challenges.

He identified funding limitations, infrastructure damage, especially the 2024 Maiduguri flood, which impacted key offices at the Musa Usman Secretariat, and security restrictions in some local government areas as significant hurdles.

He also acknowledged the need to bridge digital literacy gaps among civil servants and assured that training programmes were underway to address them.

Looking ahead, the Head of Service said the government plans to implement biometric attendance and performance tracking systems across MDAs, expand digital literacy training, and establish a Civil Service Innovation Lab to support creative solutions within the public service.

“Our vision is to build a responsive, resilient, and digitally empowered civil service that reflects the values and aspirations of the people of Borno State,” he stated.

In his remarks at the briefing, the Chairman of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Borno State Council, Amb. Abdulkareem Haruna reaffirmed the commitment of the media to promoting good governance through socially responsible journalism.

He said journalists in the state would continue to bridge the gap between the government and the people by holding power accountable and supporting development through fair and factual reporting.

Also speaking, the Chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Borno State, commended the government for creating a platform that allowed civil servants to express their views and challenges, describing it as the first of its kind in the state’s civil service history.

He raised concerns over the limited awareness of the event among workers, stressing the need for future civil service engagements to be more inclusive and participatory.

He urged the government to prioritise the welfare of civil servants, particularly by addressing outstanding issues around the minimum wage implementation and improving the general condition of service for workers across the state.

Ghuluze, in response, assured that feedback from labour and other stakeholders would be integrated into future reform efforts to ensure that the civil service becomes more responsive, inclusive, and people-oriented.

