Borno govt releases N814m grant to 9,154 MSMEs

Governor Babagana Zulum on Tuesday released a grant worth N814m to a combined number of 9,154 Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) to stimulate local businesses.

The governor gave the grant at the launch of the “Borno COVID-19 Action Recovery and Economic Stimulus” programme, codenamed “BO-CARES”.

According to Zulum, the grants hope to minimize youth restiveness by boosting individual and cooperative businesses operated by youths.

‘BO-CARES’ is Borno State’s domestication of the Federal Government’s ‘NG-CARES’, to mitigate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the poor and vulnerable households and small scales enterprises.

The combined 9,154 beneficiaries were made up of 4,024 tricycle operators through their Amalgamated Union of NAPEP riders, 3,130 operators of mobile phone repairers and retailers under the Borno State Association of GSM operators and 2,000 tailors from the Borno State Tailoring Association.

Commissioner for Youth Empowerment, Sports Development and Poverty Alleviation, Saina Buba, whose ministry coordinated the exercise, enjoined beneficiaries to put the grant into proper use to enhance their businesses.

Buba noted that Governor Zulum has in three years disbursed N4.2 billion to numerous groups to stimulate Borno’s economy.





Managing Director of the Borno State Microfinance Bank, Dr. Bello Alh. Ibrahim, added that the Zulum administration established an ultra-modern mechanic village to boost MSME’s across Borno State.

In a goodwill message, Bank of Industry’s Project Manager, Ali Mustapha Bello assured that the Bank will provide support to improve local capacity in order to achieve the desired goal of the programme.

Before Tuesday’s release of N814m to 9,154 MSMEs, Governor Zulum had approved and disbursed funds for different economic empowerment initiatives.

Last year (2021) 13,500 SMEs were empowered across Biu, Gwoza, Ngala and Jere Local Government Areas with N900 million naira.

Also in same 2021, Zulum disbursed N350m to about 4,250 artisans and traders of different categories and locations within Maiduguri Metropolis and Jere Local Government Area.

The Governor had also distributed 100 brand new Toyota Taxis and 500 KEKE NAPEP at 50% subsidized repayment in Maiduguri and another 40 cars and 40 KEKE NAPEP in Biu.

In 2020, Zulum disbursed N1b to 7,200 SMEs drawn from Maiduguri Monday Market Traders Association, Budum Market Traders Association, Babban Layi Textile Dealers Association, Animal Feeds Sellers Association, Metro Plaza Market Association, Customs Vegetable Dealers Association, MAISANDARI Youth Development Association, Borno State Women Empowerment Association, Barracks Women Traders Association, Borno State Firewood Sellers Association, Baga Road Small Scale Traders and Tashan Bama Tipper Drivers Association.

