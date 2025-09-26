Borno govt honours health workers, LG chairmen for fight against Polio

Borno State Government, in collaboration with development partners, has honoured outstanding health workers, local government chairmen, and traditional leaders who distinguished themselves in the fight against polio, routine immunisation, and the promotion of healthcare at the grassroots level.

At a ceremony in Maiduguri, Deputy Governor Umar Kadafur presented certificates of honour and bank cheques to the beneficiaries, describing the recognition as part of the government’s commitment to strengthening healthcare delivery across the state.

“We are doing all these to ensure our people enjoy the best healthcare services. We have built colleges of nursing, hospitals, and primary healthcare centres. But beyond infrastructure, we must also support and motivate those who are outstanding in the discharge of their duties,” Kadafur said.

He noted that the initiative would inspire health workers to do more but cautioned local government chairmen against boycotting evening review meetings. Such negligence, he warned, could discourage frontline staff and undermine the state’s healthcare targets.

He further directed district heads and traditional rulers to actively participate in the review sessions in their respective areas.

The reward initiative was jointly organised by the Borno State Primary Healthcare Development Board and the Ministry of Health and Human Services, with support from UNICEF and other partners.

Commissioner for Health and Human Services, Prof. Baba Malum Gana, said the scheme would strengthen the health system, spark healthy competition among councils, and encourage ownership of primary healthcare programmes.

“It will promote immunisation, improve awareness on malnutrition and neonatal mortality, and ultimately move us closer to achieving universal health coverage in Borno State,” Gana said.

Beneficiaries were selected using criteria set by the Bill Gates Challenge Fund, which emphasises rewarding exceptional performance in healthcare delivery.

Executive Director of the State Primary Healthcare Development Board, Prof. Arab Alhaji, described the recognition as a milestone.

“This is the first time such an exercise is being organised. Our aim is to ensure service delivery at the grassroots. Chairmen, traditional rulers, and health facility managers from the three senatorial districts were all recognised. We are confident this will push them to achieve more,” Alhaji said.

He stressed that traditional rulers have a critical role to play in persuading residents to embrace immunisation, particularly in communities with resistance or zero-dose vaccination cases.

Award winners included the Chairman of Kwaya-Kusar Local Government Area, Salihu Yanga, who emerged overall best and first in Southern Borno, followed by the Chairman of Chibok.

In Borno Central, Mafa LGA came first while Konduga placed second, while in Northern Borno, Kaga and Magumeri LGAs secured first and second positions respectively.

In his remarks, Yanga commended the government and partners for the recognition, describing it as “a motivation to do more in delivering quality healthcare services to our people at grassroots level.”

Also speaking, Chairman of Kaga LGA, Mahir Goni Abdallah, pledged renewed commitment to tackling polio, closing immunisation gaps, and addressing zero-dose cases in his council area.