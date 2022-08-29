Borno govt enrols 7,000 out-of-school IDP children, orphans in schools ― Zulum 

Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State has supervised the enrollment of over 7,000 out-of-school children into schools in the Northern part of the state where Boko Haram insurgents displaced thousands of residents.

The governor disclosed this to newsmen on Monday in Monguno where he said “today we are here in Monguno for only one purpose, to enrol the out-of-school children into schools”,

According to him, most of the children enrolled in schools are orphans whose parents were killed during the Boko Haram insurgency in northern parts of Borno State.

He added that “the children, aged between 6 and 13 years were enrolled into primary and junior secondary schools, depending on their academic statuses before they were displaced by insurgents from communities in Monguno, Kukawa, Guzamala and Marte Local Government Areas, all in northern Borno”.

“After numerous attacks on communities in the aforementioned LGAs since 2014, residents including thousands of children escaped to Monguno town to live in IDP camps for years, with many children missing school.”

The governor applauded parents and guardians for the large turnout to present their children and wards for mass enrollment.

Zulum also visited and assessed the ongoing construction and renovation works at a site he had approved for the Federal Polytechnic in Monguno.

The Governor directed the construction of an additional hostel, staff quarters and admin block at the Federal Polytechnic.

Zulum had previously approved and released N100m to enable the school to take off soon after it was approved by President Buhari in January 2021.

Meanwhile, visiting the polytechnic, the Governor inspected the ongoing construction of zonal office of a newly created monitoring and evaluation unit from which some trained officials will be monitoring government establishments such as schools and hospitals.

Governor Zulum travelled to Monguno in the company of the commissioner of education, Engr Lawan Abba Wakilbe, Barrister Mohammed Tahir Monguno who is the Chief Whip of the House of Reps and APC’s senatorial candidate for northern Borno.