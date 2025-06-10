Borno govt donates N300m to Mokwa flood victims

The Borno State government has donated the sum of N300 million to Mokwa flood victims.

Borno State Governor, Babagana Umara Zulum announced the donation when he led a state delegation on a sympathy visit to the Government House, Minna.

He said the donation is to complement the efforts of the Niger State government in addressing the challenges of the disaster.

While commiserating with the government and people of Niger State, over the devastating effects of the flood that claimed many lives and destroyed property and livelihoods, Prof. Zulum noted that it is time for all sub-national governments to work collectively to mitigate the effect of climate change in the society.

He also enjoined the Federal Government to establish a robust mechanism that would check and address the issue.

The Niger State Governor Mohammed Umaru Bago appreciated his Borno State counterpart for the visit and donation, saying it is timely and a show of love.

He observed that both States have many things in common and applauded the doggedness, pro-activeness, perseverance and love of the Borno State Governor, which he said has kept him on his toes.

The Governor reassured that the donation will be utilised properly, even as he said lots of advocacy are ongoing on the need for the people to stay away from coastlines to avert reoccurrence.

