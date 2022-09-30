Borno govt donates Islamic school to Biu town, provides N40m support

BORNO State governor, Professor Babagana Zulum, has inaugurated a 60-classroom community school for higher Islamic studies which was built and donated to Biu town by the state government.

The higher Islamic school system enables students with considerable amount of Qur’an knowledge gained from the traditional Islamiyas to transit into western education for diploma programmes whose certificates can qualify them for admission into universities and other tertiary institutions.

The inaugurated school was initiated and run by community members in an old building before Zulum approved the construction of a modern school structure from scratch.

Aside from inaugurating the school, the governor handed over a cheque of N40 million to the proprietor of the school, Alhaji Mohammed ‘Young’ Kidda.

The money is support from the state government for community-based managers of the school to pay the salaries of the staff members for a period.

Governor Zulum also launched the distribution of textbooks to students of the Islamic school.

This is just as he shared out 200 bicycles to pupils said to be trekking between three and five kilometers from Mzita community in Dueja ward of Biu Local Government Area to attend a certain Tum Primary School.

The Commissioner for Education, Lawan Abba Wakilbe, said Zulum, upon being told the plight of the pupils, approved the allocation of the bicycles to every pupil in that community and “we have identified 200 pupils to benefit today.”

The Emir of Biu, Mai Mustapha Umar Mustapha II, commended the governor for siting numerous developmental projects across towns and villages in Biu Local Government Area as well as other local government areas under the Biu Emirate.

