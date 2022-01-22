Borno govt constitutes five-man committee to investigate attempt to slice throat of student  

Borno State Ministry of Education has constituted a five-man committee to investigate the attempt to slit the throat of an 11-year-old student Jubril Sadi Mato of Elkanemi College of Theology by one unnamed senior student of the college with a razor blade.

In a letter addressed to the chairman of the committee, Alh Sadiq Kadafur dated 21st January 2022 and signed by the Permanent Secretary, Alh Mohammed Mustapha Abacha gave the committee one week to submit its findings to the Commissioner of Education in the state.

The committee is mandated to investigate and arrive at the remote causes of the incident as well as to suggest ways to curtail its re-occurrence in the future.

Other members of the committee are representative of the Commissioner of police, representative of the Director State Security, representative of the Civil Defence and Hajiya Hadiza Nasir Wali, Director Quality Assurance.

The victim it was gathered victim is currently hospitalised at the extensive care unit of the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital.

According to our source, a senior colleague, from SS2 class had sent him on an errand, but he didn’t go, saying that fateful night, the senior student came to pick him up and took him to a quiet place and used a razor blade to severely cut his neck, injuring most of his arteries nerves and trachea.

The offender, whose name has been concealed by the school management, left the victim almost dead with his body soaked in blood.

After some minutes, Jubril struggled to take himself to the principal’s office, before he finally broke down and became unconscious.

He was rushed to the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital (UMTH) and immediately taken to the Intensive Care Unit(ICU) where he is being attended to by a team of doctors.

