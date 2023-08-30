Borno State Governor, Babagana Umara Zulum, has disclosed that he will next week sign an anti-thuggery bill into law to tackle political thuggery-related activities in the state.

Zulum made the disclosure on Wednesday while commissioning the vocational enterprise institute Biu in Biu Local Government Area, where he said the Borno State House of Assembly has already passed the bill, waiting for the Governor’s endorsement.

He noted that, under the new law, any person who is convicted of the charge of political thuggery will be sentenced to a minimum of seven (7) years in prison.

According to him, the state government will do everything possible to address the problem of youth restiveness so as to avoid witnessing another crisis in the state.

“The government is committed to ending youth restiveness in the state. The Borno State House of Assembly has reviewed the existing panel code laws that were reviewed in 1994. Very soon, heads of security agencies in the state will start familiarisation visits to all the LGAs in the state”.

“With the view to meeting royal fathers and members of society on the new laws that the state government promulgated in conjunction with the house of assembly,”.

He explained that the government decided to construct skills acquisition centres in different parts of the state to create job opportunities for the group of jobless youths so that they would avoid thuggery activities.

He added that the vocational enterprise institute in Biu consists of fifteen (15) workshops equipped with modern-day training facilities for trades like tailoring and fashion design, hairdressing and cosmology, welding, plumbing and pipe fitting, carpentry and joinery, building technology, electrical works, solar panel and installation, automobile and mechatronics, agricultural technology, knitting and crocheting, aluminium fabrication, and ICT training facilities.

Also speaking, the Commissioner of Education, Science, Technology, and Innovation, Engr. Lawal Wakilbe said that the state government built and equipped five modern-day vocational enterprise institutes.

“Paid N4,026,556,644 as foreign and local scholarships, also paid N2,485,829,300 as WAEC and NECO fees for students in public secondary schools”.

The Borno State Government distributed 200,000 pieces of school furniture, equipped laboratories in 22 schools, distributed 321,000 sets of textbooks, 200,000 pieces of school uniforms, and over 10,000 bicycles, just to mention a few”.





The commissioner urged the trainees to take the programme very seriously and utilise the opportunity to turn around their lives and be self-reliant, adding that with the support of his excellency, his ministry will ensure that the programme is sustained.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

‘We want to go back to school’: Untold story of out-of-school kids in Ibadan

One of the kids who spoke to our reporter, Saheed Abiodun, ran away from home to look for succour in…

How I broke record, made history at Russian varsity —Somadila Igboanugo, First Class medicine graduate

Somadila Igboanugo is a medical graduate and a blogger. She recently graduated with a First Class with…

Bride slumps, dies on wedding day in Oyo

A bride, identified as Rebecca Oyedotun, slumped and died on her wedding day in…

Pastor commits suicide over failed love in Nnewi

A man identified as Prosper Obum Igboke, a pastor of a pentecostal church, has committed suicide in…

Cartels, cabals working against success of Power sector, but… — Adelabu

Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, has disclosed that there is overbearing influence of cartels and cabals in…

I want to start having babies, don’t want to play football forever — Super Falcons Star

Super Falcons forward, Francisca Ordega, has hinted at a possible quit from professional football before…