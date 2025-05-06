Borno gov resettles 6,000 families from Dikwa, Mafa LGAs

Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, has announced the resettlement of 6,000 families displaced by Boko Haram insurgents, primarily from Dikwa and Mafa local government areas.

Speaking at Muna IDP Camp—one of the largest camps, housing approximately 11,000 families—Zulum stressed the necessity of resettlement due to the rising levels of illicit activities within the camp.

“Boko Haram can never be eradicated without resettlement taking place. People must return to their homes and earn their livelihood,” Zulum stated.

He added that the camp had witnessed increasing cases of prostitution, gangsterism, child abuse, and other forms of criminal activity.

Zulum assured that each of the 6,000 families would receive food aid, shelter materials, and access to healthcare services as part of the resettlement process.

Additionally, each head of household would receive ₦100,000, while housewives would be granted an additional ₦50,000 to support their transition.

Upgrading Skills Centre at Maiduguri Correctional Facility

Meanwhile, Governor Zulum has announced plans to upgrade the vocational and skill acquisition centre at Maiduguri Maximum Security Correctional Facility.

He emphasised that the true purpose of prison sentences is to transform lives, not merely confine individuals.

Zulum was accompanied by a member of the House of Representatives, Engr Bukar Talba; Acting Chief of Staff, Dr Babagana Mallumbe, and other officials.