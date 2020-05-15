Borno gov pays May salaries, pensions to enable workers, retirees prepare for Eid-el-Fitri

Borno State governor, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum, has directed immediate payment of salaries and pensions to enable workers and retirees prepare early for the Eid-el-Fitri.

The state Chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Bulama Abiso, announced this on Friday shortly after holding meeting with the governor.

Abiso in his message to workers and pensioners said even though the month is just half way, the early payment is intended to prevent rush preparations that could expose workers to demand-triggered inflation in cost of food, clothing and services.

“The NLC in Borno State is happy with Governor Zulum’s tradition of consistency in payment of salaries, pensions and gratuities of retired workers. The NLC is particularly happy with the governor’s compassionate approvals for early release of salaries in the middle of December ahead of last Christmas, in the middle of April ahead of Ramadan and now at the middle of May ahead of Sallah.

“All of these show the governor’s high degree of respect for workers and compassion for retirees, for which the NLC commend Governor Zulum and urges workers to rededicate themselves to lawful duties in the best interest of the public,” Abiso said.

