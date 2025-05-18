Borno gov declares Monday fasting, prayer day over insurgency

Due to the persistent insecurity in Borno State, Governor Prof. Babagana Zulum has decided to seek divine intervention by declaring Monday, May 19th, as a day of voluntary fasting and prayer across the state.

The governor made this announcement in a statewide broadcast on Saturday in Maiduguri, the state capital.

He emphasised that this initiative aims to seek divine assistance and strengthen the public’s resolve in the face of ongoing security threats affecting the state.

According to the Governor, “In light of our current security challenges, I am calling on all residents of Borno State to unite in a collective act of faith and solidarity.”

The Governor added that “This Monday, I am inviting you to join me in a voluntary day of fasting and prayer for peace to reign in Borno State, the Northeast and indeed the entire country. Let us come together to seek divine guidance, healing, and peace for our state.”

While describing the fast as a spiritual yet communal demonstration of resilience, Babagana Umara Zulum noted that: “Fasting is more than a personal spiritual act; it is a communal expression of our shared hope.

Through prayer and reflection, we can strengthen our unity, renew our resilience, and restore our collective purpose,” he added.

While calling for public participation in the fast, the Governor emphasised that the state government is not relenting on concrete steps to counter insecurity and revealed ongoing efforts with federal authorities to revamp the security framework and provide better support for personnel.

According to him, “In recent months, I have held extensive consultations with our federal partners and the leadership of various security agencies. I am pleased to inform you that the collaboration between Borno State and the Federal Government is stronger than ever.”

He stressed that, “Together, we are working on comprehensive strategies to strengthen our security architecture, enhance intelligence sharing, and equip our security agents with the necessary tools to confront the threats before us,” the governor stated.”

Babagana Umara Zulum reiterated President Bola Tinubu’s assurance of federal backing in overcoming the recent surge in attacks.

“Indeed the Federal Republic of Nigeria, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and all the Service Chiefs have given us assurances that they will do everything possible within their reach to bring to an end the current insecurity that we are facing in the state,” he said.

He also pledged to reinforce local security initiatives, saying: “We shall also strengthen our volunteer forces, comprising the CJTF, hunters, and vigilantes, and bolster our community intelligence gathering and early warning systems as part of our commitment to supporting the security agencies.”

The Governor also stated, “Let me warn against colluding with these armed groups, either individually or as a community, as they are our collective enemy.”

He also expressed deep condolences to the Nigerian Armed Forces over the loss of personnel in recent operations and prayed for comfort for the bereaved families.

He acknowledged that, “Beyond security, the ongoing water crisis affecting parts of Maiduguri, is attributable to infrastructure damage caused by the September 10, 2023 floods.”

He explained that “Fellow citizens, I am aware of the ongoing water scarcity affecting parts of Maiduguri, Jere, and surrounding areas. This situation is a direct consequence of the destruction of major pipelines during the catastrophic floods of last year.”

“Let me reassure you that my administration has been working tirelessly to restore the affected infrastructure. I appeal for your patience and understanding as we finalise efforts to fully re-establish the water supply system,” he said.

While trying to address the recent uptick in urban crime, the Governor announced the reconstitution of the Anti-Social Vices Committee which is tasked with tackling violent crimes and maintaining order in the metropolis.

He warned that, “We will not allow criminal elements to destabilise the progress we are making, insha Allah.”

Babagana Zulum concluded his broadcast with a call for unity, saying, “We are fully aware that the road to lasting peace is not an easy one.”

According to him, “But with unity, perseverance and faith, we shall all overcome it insha Allah. I call upon all stakeholders, our traditional rulers, religious and community leaders, and indeed every citizen to join hands with us. Together, we can secure our communities, restore normalcy, and ensure that Borno thrives once again.”

Recall that in recent times, devastating acts of insurgency masterminded by militant religious sects, ISWAP and Boko Haram have been intensified, claiming many innocent lives, including security personnel in organised and sporadic attacks across the State.

