Borno discharges 12 coronavirus patients, 22 awaiting final test results

The Borno State committee on COVID-19 on Sunday discharged 12 patients in addition to the two that were discharged at the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital (UMTH) on Saturday.

The committee’s Chairman and Deputy Governor, Umar Kadafur, confirmed this in a statement on Sunday evening.

He said of the 12, six were discharged by UMTH isolation centre, while the remaining six are from the state’s isolation centre at Bulabulin Ngaranam.

Additional 22 patients are currently awaiting the results of their final test and are expected to be discharged on Monday or Tuesday.

One of the discharged patients from the state isolation centre, Mr. Gideon from Shagari low-cost in Maiduguri, expressed his appreciation to the committee for taking good care of them while in isolation at the centre.

He was tested positive on the 30th last month after coming in contact with his relative who died of COVID-19 at UMTH.

More patients are expected to be discharged in the coming days. The committee urged members of the general public to comply and adhere strictly to the instructions and guidelines issued by the NCDC and WHO.