Borno commissioner donates animal feed to Maiduguri zoo

Borno Commissioner for Youth and Sports, Comrade Sainna Buba, has donated a truckload of nutritious food items to Maiduguri zoo aka Shehu Sanda Kyarimi zoo, as part of activities to mark the Eid el-Kabir celebration.

The donation, which took place on Sunday, was aimed at extending the spirit of compassion and sacrifice to all living creatures, including animals often overlooked during festive seasons.

Speaking at the event, Buba said the gesture was inspired by the teachings of Eid, which emphasise charity, mercy, and care for all of God’s creations.

“Feeding animals, especially those in captivity, is a meaningful act of kindness. It is a way of showing mercy and, by extension, seeking reward and forgiveness from the Almighty,” he said.

The items donated included bananas, mangoes, watermelons, vegetables, hay, grass, meat, and fish — all selected to suit the dietary needs of different animals in the Maiduguri zoo.

He added that the donation was intended to ensure a balanced diet for the animals, helping to boost their immunity and prevent malnutrition.

The commissioner was accompanied by members of his family, including his children, during the visit.

Reacting, the manager of the zoo, Mr Ali Donbest, described the donation as the first of its kind in recent memory, noting its importance in improving animal welfare and raising public awareness.

According to him, monkeys were seen eating watermelons with excitement, while other animals such as antelopes and ostriches also received their portions of the feed.

He commended the commissioner for what he described as a thoughtful and timely intervention.

Buba called on public officials, community leaders, and residents to extend goodwill to all of God’s creations, especially during periods of celebration.