Borno CAN urges Nigerians to make right choices for national renewal

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Borno State chapter, has urged Nigerians to make the right choices and take responsibility for the progress of the country rather than blaming leaders alone for its challenges.

The State CAN Chairman, Bishop John Bogna Bakeni, made the call in Maiduguri, noting that the turnaround of Nigeria’s economic and political situation depends on the deliberate actions and conduct of its citizens.

According to him, “As I said in my message on the pulpit, Nigerians must make the right choices. We must hold our leaders accountable at all levels, but we must also take responsibility.

“We must choose to do the right thing and be deliberate in our choices of good over evil. It is not enough to desire a better country; we must make efforts to build it,” Bishop Bakeni said.

Delivering his sermon titled “We should not lust after evil things as they also lusted,” drawn from 1 Corinthians 10:6, the Auxiliary Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Maiduguri said corruption, dishonesty, and social decay begin within individuals and families.

He said many of the challenges facing Nigeria, including kidnapping, banditry, corruption, terrorism, and tribalism, arise from moral negligence and the failure of families to instill proper values in their children.

“We cannot continue to blame the government alone. Parents must monitor their children and instill discipline and honesty in them. Evil thrives when families abandon their moral duties,” he added.

The unity service, held at St. John’s Anglican Church, Maiduguri, brought together priests, pastors, church leaders, and worshippers from across the metropolis. It was jointly organised by Maiduguri Metropolitan CAN and the Borno State CAN leadership.

In his remarks, the Maiduguri Metro CAN Coordinator, Pastor Timothy Olanrewaju, thanked members for attending despite the economic challenges. He said the annual gathering was meant to thank God for His mercy and to pray for peace in Borno and Nigeria.

“We just came out of a devastating flood, and though it returned this year, God took control. That is why we gathered to praise Him and offer prayers for the land,” Olanrewaju said.

He also commended the Borno State Government for its response to last year’s flood and its ongoing efforts to return displaced persons to their communities.

