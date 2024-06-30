President Bola Tinubu has strongly condemned the bomb attacks, which resulted in the loss of precious lives and the maiming of other citizens in Gwoza Local Government Area of Borno State.

He has warned that the purveyors of wanton violence shall have a certain encounter with justice, and that these cowardly attacks are only but an isolated episode as his government will not allow the nation to slither into an era of fear, tears, sorrow, and blood.

A statement issued on Sunday by Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President (Media & Publicity) said the president described the attacks as desperate acts of terror and a clear manifestation of the pressure mounted against terrorists and the success achieved in degrading their capacity to launch offensives.

ALSO READ: League of Imams, Alfas castigates Chief Imam’s insubordination to Soun

President stated that his administration is taking necessary measures to secure citizens, emphasizing that efforts will be redoubled to ensure that those who trouble the nation, dispatching precious lives, and disrupting law and order are completely removed.

He condoled with the victims of the attacks, the families of the deceased, as well as the government and people of Borno State.

Reports say at least 18 people, including women and children, were killed, and 19 others seriously injured in Borno State, on Saturday, in a series of coordinated suicide bombings carried out by female attackers believed to be affiliated with the Jamā’at Ahl as-Sunnah lid-Da’wah wa’l-Jihād, an Islamist jihadist organisation, also known as Boko Haram.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE