Borno attack: Damaturu-Maiduguri road, one of the unsafest road in the country ― BF

A North Eastern group under the aegis of Biu Forum (BF) has said the Damaturu-Maiduguri road is one of the unsafest roads in the country, saying commuters travelling on the road are exposed to danger at any second.

This was contained in a statement issued and signed by the National President of the Forum, Muhammad Ibrahim, and made available to Tribune Online on Sunday.

The forum was reacting to Friday attack on innocent travellers along Damaturu-Maiduguri at Jakana Auno village, few kilometres away from Maiduguri where many travellers were abducted by suspected Boko Haram terrorists.

According to the statement, “Media reports indicated that many of the commuters were abducted by the terrorists, saying,’ this dastardly act by the Boko Haram terrorists was callous, barbaric and one too many.

“The frequency of this unfortunate incident and many others that have occurred on the Damaturu-Maiduguri road has placed commuters plying the road in a state of fear and despair.

“Today, it would not be out of place to tag it as one of the unsafest roads in the country. Commuters travelling along the road are exposed to danger.

To this end, Biu Forum is seriously disturbed and therefore urges the Military and other security agencies to re-strategise their security operations in the fight against Boko Haram terrorists in the Northeast and bandits in other parts of the country and stem out their menace especially on this single road that connects Maiduguri the capital of Borno State with other parts of the country.

“Biu Forum also appeals to the Federal Government to ensure that its commitment to the security of lives and property of Nigerians is carried out to the letter in order to assuage the persistent fears of the citizens.

“The Forum notes the efforts of the Military and other security agencies in tackling insecurity, however, we appeal for better coordination among the agencies and end the menace.

“The Federal Government should also investigate the immediate and remote causes of this unfortunate incident and many more that have continued unabated on this very important route for years and put in permanent measures that would secure the road.

“Biu Forum equally calls on the communities along this route to cooperate and share intelligence with the security agencies in order to make the fight against insecurity a success.

“Biu Forum is equally saddened with the suicide bomb blast that occurred in Konduga, Borno State this Saturday where three (3) innocent people lost their lives.

“The resurfacing of suicide bombers with innocent children being used by Boko Haram terrorists in Borno State calls for concerted efforts by the Security Agencies and the communities to be more vigilant and security conscious.

“Biu Forum extends its condolences and empathy to the families of those who lost their loved ones in the terrorist attacks, the government and people of Borno State over this sad and unfortunate incident.

