Borno Assembly to ban sale of therapeutic nutrition supplies

The Borno State House of Assembly has commenced legislative processes to criminalise the diversion and illegal sale of Ready-to-Use Therapeutic Foods (RUTF) and other essential nutrition commodities meant for malnourished children and vulnerable populations across the state.

The Chairman of the Borno State House Committee on Health and Human Services, Maina Mustapha Garba, stated in Maiduguri on Thursday during an engagement session with UNICEF over the Federal Government’s N774 initiative that the decision to criminalize the diversion of lifesaving nutrition interventions was necessary due to growing concerns over their misuse and black-market distribution.

He noted that the Assembly is concerned about reports of RUTF and similar supplies being sold in open markets, undermining government and donor efforts to combat child malnutrition. The proposed bill aims to protect the integrity of nutrition programs and ensure vulnerable children receive the intended support.

“We cannot sit back while critical humanitarian supplies meant to save lives are being diverted and sold for profit,” he said.

The bill will impose strict penalties on individuals or groups found guilty of hoarding, selling, or misappropriating nutrition commodities provided through government or donor-funded programs.

UNICEF Chief of Maiduguri Field Office, Mr. Joseph Senissie, welcomed the development, calling it a timely step towards safeguarding child health and restoring accountability within nutrition interventions.

“We are fighting to reduce malnutrition and protect vulnerable children affected by Boko Haram insurgency. Nutrition issues should be promoted, and services delivered to deserving people.”

Senissie appreciated the Assembly’s initiative, describing it as a step in the right direction.

“We cannot allow supplies to be diverted and children to die because a few people want to enrich themselves. The state government is serious about this, and we are committed to supporting them.

“UNICEF and other partners, including the Primary Health Care Agency, are in support of the bill,” he explained.

