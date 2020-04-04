Boris Johnson invites opposition leaders over coronavirus

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has invited the leaders of Britain’s opposition parties to work with him during this “moment of national emergency”, saying he wants to hear their views during the coronavirus pandemic.

Johnson said he would invite all leaders of Britain’s opposition parties to a briefing next week with the country’s chief medical officer and chief scientific adviser.

“As party leaders we have a duty to work together at this moment of national emergency,” he said.

Inviting them to the briefing, he added: “I want to listen to your views and update you on the measures we have taken so far, such as rapidly expanding testing and providing economic support to businesses and individuals across the country.”

Britain’s main opposition Labour Party will elect a new leader on Saturday, with Brexit policy chief Keir Starmer the frontrunner to take over a deeply divided party.

(Reuters)

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buy and read digital replicas of your TRIBUNE titles by subscribing through E-VENDING

Clinical Trials For Possible COVID-19 Treatment Ongoing ― FG

The Federal Government has said that clinical trials for possible Coronavirus (COVID-19) treatment were ongoing. Dr Osagie Ehanire, Minister of Health, said this on Friday in Abuja, at the Presidential Taskforce (PTF) briefing on COVID-19 in the country. Ehanire said that all efforts would not be effective if Nigerians do not… Read full story

Father, Mother, All 11 Children Catch Coronavirus In Spain

An entire Spanish family of the father, mother and eleven children have contracted coronavirus and are under strict isolation in their home, the Daily Mail of UK reported. The Cebrian Gervas family have been forced to lock themselves away in Valladolid in north-west Spain after every single one of them was diagnosed with the virus… Read full story

COVID-19: We Are Ready To Evacuate Nigerians Who Wish To Return From Abroad, Says FG

The Federal government has indicated its willingness to evacuate Nigerians abroad who wish to return home as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr Geoffrey Onyeama, disclosed this on Friday during the daily briefing of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 Pandemic in Abuja… Read full story

COVID-19 Lockdown: We Can’t Be Caged For Nothing, Adamawa Residents Cry Out

On the second day of the 14 days lockdown of Adamawa announced by the state government to curtail the spread of COVID-19 in the state, the people of the state have started to complain about the stay at home order without palliatives to ease the problems associated with it… Read full story