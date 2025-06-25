Latest News

Boosting local economies: Remilekun Olaitan Martins’ strategies for sustainable tourism

Ifeoluwa Akinola

For 15 years, Remilekun Olaitan Martins has been a dynamic force in the tourism sector, community development, and now international real estate, leaving an indelible mark through her ventures: Sceptre & More Concepts, Sceptre Tourism, Ariel Remar Associates Ltd. Her journey, fueled by a profound passion for travel, tourism, and community growth, has not only shaped her career but has also contributed significantly to the community, society, and the nation at large.

Remilekun embodies the qualities of a visionary leader—passionate, dedicated, and deeply committed to making a difference. Individuals with this type of personality often exhibit strong leadership skills, a drive for innovation, and an ability to inspire others. They are typically energetic, outgoing, and possess a natural talent for networking and building relationships.

The inception of Remilekun’s brands was driven by a genuine love for travel and tourism. This passion has translated into tangible benefits for the community and beyond. Through her companies, she has organised and featured in over 40 impactful events and programs, designed to promote tourism, foster community development, and enhance societal well-being. Her work includes:

* Organising tourism expos, cultural festivals, and community development workshops

* Providing consultancy services to businesses and organisations, helping them develop sustainable tourism practices and community engagement strategies

* And her latest global real estate endeavours – Venturing into international real estate, providing innovative solutions and opportunities for global investment and community growth

These initiatives have boosted local economies, created job opportunities, and promoted cultural exchange. Remilekun’s dedication to making a positive impact has not gone unnoticed. She is a recipient of the Ambassador for Peace Award, among numerous other accolades. These awards are a testament to her unwavering commitment to fostering peace, promoting tourism, and driving community development.

Her work exemplifies how passion, dedication, and vision can converge to create lasting positive change. As she continues her journey, Remilekun remains committed to expanding her impact, inspiring others, and shaping a brighter future for her community and the nation.

