Boosting girl-child, sexuality education is our concern, say Lagos girls’ school alumni

All is set by the former students of New Era Girls’ Secondary School, Surulere, Lagos, to inaugurate their multi-purpose building project donated to the school.

The one-storey building erected at a cost of N32 million (excluded direct labour) has an audiovisual hall, e-learning section, offices, toilet and furnished with computers, chairs, tables, fans and a standby generator.

The President of the old students association (NEGSSLAA) of the school, Dr Tamra Runsewe-Abiodun, who is an associate professor at the College of Medicine, Olabisi Onabanjo University (OOU), Ago-Iwoye, explained to newsmen at a pre-launch media briefing on Wednesday what informed the erection of the building and how the money was raised among members.

According to her, the building, which will be inaugurated on December 7, is a way of giving back to the 70-year old Alma Malta that produced them to serve three major purposes and these are to boost girl-child education through effective teaching and learning, career guidance and counselling, sexuality and moral education.

She said this was based on the needs assessment of the school conducted by the association with information supplied by the teachers, students and their parents.

She said the money was raised strictly among members of the association as every member was passionate about giving back to their Alma Mata notwithstanding the adverse effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on families’ pockets and rising inflation in the country.

Mrs Runsewe-Abiodun, who is also a consultant paediatrics at OOUTH, Ijebu-Ode, said the cost would have been more but for the direct labour on some part of the works which lasted 18 months to complete that saved the association up to N10 million.

While noting that the gesture is not the first intervention effort by the association in the school in recent years, she said the association on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of the school raised up to N20 million to do landscaping, pavement interlocking, erection of new entrance gate, planting of flowers, among others.

She said the association had decided again to engage two ad-hoc professional counsellors to attend to students in career guidance, sexual and sexuality issues and also ad-hoc teachers to teach technical subjects such as Further Mathematics and Technical Drawing in order to inspire students to study engineering courses.

She said even though efforts of the state government in sustaining the quality the school has been known for over the years is well acknowledged, the association would continue to lift the school any way possible.

She said the overall objective is to ensure the school produce more well-rounded girls for national development.

