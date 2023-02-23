Ebenezer Adurokiya – Warri

The apex sociocultural group, Urhobo Progress Union (UPU) and Presidents-General of Urhobo kingdoms, have endorsed the Atiku/Okowa presidential ticket as well as the Delta State speaker and governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Hon Sheriff Oborevwori.

President-General of UPU, Mr Ese Gam, while speaking at the union’s National Secretariat, Uvwiamuge-Agbarho where Hon Oborevwori had gone to solicit their support and prayers towards the 2023 General Elections, said that the UPU would deliver Atiku-Okowa, Sheriff-Onyeme and other PDP candidates.

Gam based his reasons on what he described as Okowa’s “good works” for the Urhobo nation in the last eight years.

“We cannot thank Governor Ifeanyi Okowa enough for the good works he has done for the Urhobo Nation, especially for ensuring the emergence of the Speaker of the State House of Assembly as the PDP Governorship Candidate for the General Elections.

“Our incoming governor is a grassroot person. We must speak out and take decision that is going to affect our people positively.

“We like the humility of the State PDP Gubernatorial Candidate and his readiness to work for the Urhobo Nation and Delta State in general.

“We cannot forget how he helped the UPU greatly in 2019 in our time of need. We will support all PDP Candidates. This is our land. Remember us when you become the Governor of Delta State. You are a down-to-earth person.

“We must always learn to love one another. As from today, we will be addressing you as His Excellency. You have been good to the Urhobo Nation and because of what Governor Okowa has been doing for us in Urhobo Nation, we are going to deliver him and Atiku. We are also going to deliver you, Sir Monday Onyeme and other PDP Candidates,” the UPU PG noted.

Earlier, Hon Oborevwori informed the presidents-general that he had come to solicit their support and prayers for his governorship aspiration.

“I want to plead with you to vote for Atiku-Okowa to reset and rebuild our nation because our country has been destroyed by APC.





“Vote for me, your son and my running mate, Sir Monday Onyeme and all Candidates of PDP.

“Okowa has done so much for the Urhobo Nation, especially for picking me, your own son, to take over from him on May 29, 2023 and this is the time to show him our appreciation as a people,” he said.