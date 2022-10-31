Books play key role in fostering leadership, development, creativity ― Pantami

Latest News
By Segun Kasali - Lagos
Books play key role

Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Ali Pantami has stated that books play a key role in fostering leadership, development, creativity and innovation.

Pantami, who was represented by Dr Idris Yelwa, a Director at the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), said this at a book unveiling in Abuja.

He noted that the process of writing books involves research, critical thinking and experimentation which help to build the capacity of the author’s creativity, among others.

“It is important to note that books play a key role in fostering leadership, development, creativity and innovation.

“The process of writing books involves research, critical thinking and experimentation which help to build the capacity of the author’s creativity, among others.

“It is often said that experience is the best teacher. Through books, we can gain insights into the experience of the authors and those that they have written about.”

Pantami described Suleiman as a gifted intellectual, with an undying passion for research and opinion writing.

The Reviewer and Publisher of PRNigeria and Economic Confidential, Yushau Shuaib applauded the author’s ability to fairly analyse issues, while proffering solutions to the country’s woes.

“Suleiman is a fearless public commentator, whose analyses on trending national issues are top-notch.

“The 99 articles in the book cover politics at the state, national and global levels. Some arguments are straightforward, while others are controversial and contentious.

“The author also succeeded in defending some individuals and groups against attacks by critics as he captures intrigues and controversies surrounding the issues at stake,” he stated.

Shuaib recommended the book to students, political scientists and researchers, to broaden their horizons on topical socio-political and economic issues affecting Nigeria.

In his remarks, Suleiman, a believer in freedom of expression, paid tribute to his parents for their guidance.

The launch, which coincided with his 40th birthday anniversary, was attended by his parents, friends, business leaders, and politicians.


ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE 

CLICK HERE TO LEARN HOW TO MINE BITCOINS AND EARN FROM IT DAILY. YOU CAN WITHDRAW TO YOU BANK ACCOUNT DAILY AS WELL. REGISTRATION IS FREE OF CHARGE.

You might also like
Latest News

Sensitise youth on importance of Startup Act, Senate tells Pantami

Latest News

FG earned N408.7 billion from spectrum sales, taxes in ICT ― Pantami

Latest News

Start-up Act: Buhari-led council to end harassment of youth with laptops ― Pantami

Latest News

FG suspends proposed 5% tax on phone calls, data

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More