Book review: Sailing out of unemployment with entrepreneurship

A review of Adeoye Jeremiah Adediran’s book, Discover the CEO in you by Lucky Ukperi.

THIS book is a timely intervention in this period of seeking creative answers to the many unemployment problems brought about by the Coronavirus pandemic.

It emphasises entrepreneurship as a multidimensional approach to solving a problem created by an education system which emphasises knowledge acquisition for white collar jobs. The centrality of individuals’ creativity towards creating enterprises that would provide goods and services as well as meeting their financial needs is the focus of the book. Thus, it deconstructs the mindset of education for job by all means.

The author succinctly captures it when he says, ‘If you earn well as a banker, that job was someone’s brainchild. If you work in a telecommunication company, that was an idea from an entrepreneur who thought about how to make someone’s life better. Someone’s life should also be made better because you are able to think creatively.’

The first chapter ends with emphasis on four basic motivators that would give strength to waking up the dormant CEO within an individual. These are desire to be independent, desire to make money, need for self-fulfillment and desire to meet the needs of others.

Chapter two opens with the author’s emphasis on eight key attributes of a CEO. With illustrations, the CEO comes out as an entrepreneur that is confident, imaginative/visionary, leader, disciplined, risk-taker, persistent/consistent, smart and honest. The importance of possessing these attributes is emphasized as the major prerequisite to having a sustained business.

In chapter three, the fact emerges that entrepreneurship is a product of decision taken either when people are undergoing economic challenges or seeking solutions to challenges seen around them. This reveals that becoming a CEO could be learnt or it could evolve as a matter of necessity. Adediran uses real-life experience to paint graphic descriptions of attempted and ongoing foray into entrepreneurship. His apt stories expose the deficit that education or skills acquisition needs to address in contemporary Nigeria.

With the advent of the COVID-19 pandemic, many issues discussed by the author have come to be seen as the only solution to curbing a growing unemployment problem and a white collar job mentality.

The author’s many attempts at different business ventures reflect the dynamism, flexibility and tenacity a prospective CEO needs to arrive at the potentially ideal business to develop.

Chapter four begins with illustrations drawn from characters within the religious and secular society. Adediran is able to buttress his assertion that ‘entrepreneurship is the way out’ as readers encounter Nigerians and non-Nigerians who discovered the CEO in them.

Discover the CEO in you is not a theoretical treatise but a book with practical steps needed to attain the goal of entrepreneurship. Thus, the author identifies nine ways to generate ideas for businesses. Potential limitations are interrogated by the author as he gives fifty possible businesses that an individual could use to start the entrepreneurial journey. This book is a necessity for everyone who needs financial freedom.

