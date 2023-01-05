Book on Arabic vocabulary and meanings launched

An Arabic teacher, Muizudeen Oladimeji, has launched a book on 1,500 modern and often-used Arabic words and terminologies covering education, health, and sports sectors.

The book “My Companion in Contemporary Arabic Vocabulary” also features over 300 important action words, together with Standard Roman transliterations, English synonyms, and pertinent photos.

The author who is also a financial analyst with one of Nigeria’s leading financial consulting organisations said his love for teaching and Arabic language inspired the book.

He noted that the book was written with the complexities of the Nigerian and African native languages, economy, and religions in mind so they don’t become latent.

Speaking on the book, Oladimeji said: “After completing my I’dādī (Junior Secondary School) level of Arabic studies, I gained admission into the University of Ilorin, for which I couldn’t further my Arabic education at the Madrasah I attended, Markaz Al-Hikmah, Ejigbo, Lagos.

“Nevertheless, I made efforts to improve, and meeting Dr. Abdulhameed Badmas Yusuf of the Islamic Studies Unit at UNILORIN helped my vocabulary, as he would always converse with me in Arabic.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE





“That love of Arabic language and the strong desire to enrich the vocabulary of other Arabic learners and language lovers were what inspired the writing of the book. Complementing this, was the fact that most books teaching Arabic language are devoid of modern terminologies that could fit in with the ever-developing world, such as in the aspects of sport and technology.

“As a result, I produced the book, which is appropriate for readers aged 7 and older, to aid anyone interested in learning Arabic or expanding their Arabic vocabulary.