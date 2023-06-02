The 5th time member of the Taraba state House of Assembly representing the Zing state constituency, Hon. John Kizito Bonzina, has emerged as speaker of the house.

Nigerian Tribune reports that Hon. Bonzina was, in December 2022, nominated as speaker of the house after professor Joseph Albasu Kunini, who held the position from December 2019 to 2023, resigned.

Hon Bonzina while responding to the development, the speaker saluted the confidence of members for re-electing him to preside over the house. He also noted that he was aware of the challenges confronting members in their curious desire to legislate for the good governance of Taraba state.

He pointed out some of the challenges as, Poor infrastructure, lack of office accommodation, lack of training for both legislators and staff, an unpaid backlog of allowances for the Staff, unpaid arrears of membership fees for Commonwealth Parliamentary Association, both Africa and internationally as well as digitalization of the house voting system and many more.

“The numerous problems of this House challenge me. However, with your goodwill, support, cooperation, and prayers, we shall collectively surmount these problems.

“I sincerely commend you for the show of confidence to allow me preside over the house. I wish to promise here that I will not betray your confidence to ensure that the desire for the good governance of Taraba state is actualized” The speaker expressed.

Tribune also reports that Hon. Haman Adama of Bali (I), state constituency, has been re-elected as deputy speaker of the house respectively.

