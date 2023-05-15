The people of the Grand Bonny Kingdom in Rivers State, Nigeria have called upon the Inspector General of Police, Usman Baba Alkali, and the authorities of the Nigeria Police Force to ensure that their slain daughter, Boma Amaomu-Jumbo gets justice from her killer.

The deceased, a former Director of Administration at the University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital (UPTH), Port Harcourt, was last week murdered by her security guard, John Danjuma, who had confessed to the crime.

Danjuma is a citizen of Nasarawa State and currently being held at the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCIID), Port Harcourt.

Public Relations Officer of the Rivers State Police Command, SP Grace Iringe-Koko, told newsmen on Friday, May 12, 2023, that the suspect had been arrested and was assisting the police with investigations.

But in their reaction to the gruesome murder of their daughter, the Chairman of the Bonny Chiefs’ Council, Dagogo Soala Wilcox, and President of the Bonny Kingdom Titled Citizens’ Assembly, Furosia Julius Wilcox, described the killing as “gruesome, most barbaric and mindless” saying that the deceased victim was an illustrious daughter of Bonny Kingdom.

“The Amanyanabo-in-Council, the Titled Citizens’ Assembly, and the good people of Grand Bonny Kingdom received with immense shock and great sadness the news of the gruesome and cold-blooded murder, in the most barbaric and mindless manner, of our daughter, Amaopuorubo Boma Amaomu Jumbo, in Port Harcourt.

“We condemn in the strongest terms the primitive disposition of the murderer who preyed on a defenseless lady and unleashed such savage brutality on her.

In the statement, the leadership of Bonny Kingdom tasked the relevant authorities, especially the Nigeria Police Force and the Judiciary, to ensure justice was served in the matter.

“Although the suspect was arrested and understandably has confessed to the crime, we call on the Nigeria Police and the judiciary to carry out a thorough investigation and serve the memory of the victim and all connected to the murder due justice”, the Bonny Kingdom leadership stated.