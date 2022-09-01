Bombs kill three in Somali capital ― Report

World News
By Tribune Online
Bombs kill three , Somalia suicide attack,

At least three people were killed and seven others wounded when mortar bombs fired at areas near the Somali presidential palace reportedly hit residential homes in the capital Mogadishu. (BBC)

Privately-owned Radio Risala reported that at least three mortars were fired on Bondhere and Hamarweyne districts after Thursday’s morning prayers.

According to the radio, one of the mortars killed three and wounded three others in the Casa-Italia neighbourhood in the city.

The radio said another mortar that also hit a residential home wounded four civilians while a third unexploded mortar landed near a monument in the city.

No group has claimed responsibility but al-Shabab militants have in the past shelled areas in the city near the presidential palace.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

 

