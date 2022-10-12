Boluwade addresses betrayal in new flick, Oloku Ada

As many people, especially friends continue to suffer betrayal at the hands of their trusted ones, famous movie maker and actress, Christiana Boluwade has released her new movie project, Oloku Ada, saying the movie will address the menace.

In her usual style of sharing life experiences and unwavering approach to unearthing societal ills bedevilling society, Boluwade once again stepped into the realm of invoking emotions with Oloku Ada.

The project which featured Bayo and Victoria Alawiye, Tosin Salami, and Christiana Boluwade along with other top shots in the movie industry dwelled on how female friends engage in the act of dating their friends’ boyfriends.

According to the media coordinator of the project, Idris Bello, who is the founder of Emiralty Africa described the movie producer as a deep thinker whose previous works such as Alantakun, Taloloko, Apa Kan, and The Fight among others as fast becoming a phenomenal storyteller of blockbuster movies.

Oloku Ada, according to Emiralty will earn the producer another wave of recognition as one of the most sought-after in the movie-making business in Nigeria.

