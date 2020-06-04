Bolt introduces ‘Bolt Protect’ to protect passengers, drivers from COVID-19

Bolt, a leading on-demand transportation platform in Africa, has introduced a new ride-type in its platform dubbed ‘Bolt Protect’ meant to protect passengers and drivers from COVID-19.

Vehicles under this new category will be fitted with a protective plastic film of nylon installed between the passenger and driver seats acting as a precautionary barrier that limits the airflows between the driver and passengers thus reduces the possibility of the virus spreading through droplets expelled by sneezes or coughs from an infected person.

Speaking on the launch of Bolt Protect, the Country Manager for Bolt Nigeria, Femi Akin-Laguda, stated, “The safety and well-being of our riders and drivers is paramount to us. Yet, even during the virus outbreak, some people still need to move around in the city and we are doing our best to fulfil our mission and help them do so.

“However, we strongly advise all our drivers and passengers to follow the advice of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and to take the necessary health measures.”

Bolt Protect is currently available to Bolt customers in Lagos and Abuja, with plans to expand to more cities soon. Passengers are able to choose the new ride-type when they order a car in the Bolt app and will not pay an extra fare since the new category does not attract an additional base fare. The number of passengers in the new category is limited to two passengers per vehicle as mandated by government directives.

Other Bolt services will still be available to customers at the same affordable rates across the 11 locations across Nigeria where Bolt currently operates.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buy and read digital replicas of your TRIBUNE titles by subscribing through E-VENDING

Ministry Of Defence, Others Make Presentations As Buhari Presides Over Virtual FEC

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday presided over the third virtual meeting of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) at the Council Chamber of the State House, Abuja. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Ministries of Defence, Environment, Works and Housing as well as Finance, Budget and National… Read full story

How 19-Year-Old Barakat Was Allegedly Raped, Killed In Ibadan

Dejected, weary, Barakat’s mother, Mrs Kafayat Bello, lay on the floor mourning the loss of her daughter. Mrs Bello had returned on Monday evening to see her daughter lying in the pool of her own blood at the backyard of their home. Her 19-year old daughter had said to have been allegedly raped and killed by suspected… Read full story

Rivers, Cross River, Ondo, Osun, Bayelsa Get Refund Of N148bn Spent On Federal Roads, Bridges

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) at a virtual meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday approved the refund of about N148,141,987,161.25 expended by five states to… Read full story

Lagos Begins Symbolic Pupils’ Enrollment For 2020/2021 Session

THE Lagos State government has begun symbolic enrollment of pupils into early childhood care and development class in public schools in the state. Chairman of the state’s Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), Mr Wahab Alawiye-King, performed the symbolic registration as part of activities to mark this year’s Children’s Day… Read full story

Cleanup Starts At 57 Sites In Ogoni Land ― Minister

The Minister of Environment, Dr Mohammad Abubakar, says no fewer than 57 sites at Ogoni land in Rivers are being cleaned up currently. Abubakar made the disclosure while speaking with State House correspondents on Wednesday in Abuja, saying that he had presented a report on the ministry’s mandate to a meeting of the… Read full story

COVID-19: NCoS Reopens Custodial Centres For Admission Of Inmates

The Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) announced the reopening of Custodial Centres to admit all categories of inmates. Controller General of Corrections, Ja’afaru Ahmed, who ordered the reopening of the Custodial Centres, on Wednesday, in Abuja, said the action became imperative to enhance access to justice and… Read full story

Community Policing Takes Off In Lagos

Lagos State governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Wednesday inaugurated the State Community Policing Advisory Committee (SCPAC) and its operations arm, State Community Policing Committee (SCPC), aimed at improving security in all communities across the state… Read full story

Auxiliary, Oyo Park Managers Sign Undertaking Against Drivers’ Harassment, Fake Ticketing

Aimed at curtailing their reported excesses, park managers in Oyo State, on Wednesday, were made to sign an undertaking binding them to adhere to stipulated rules of engagement or face disciplinary measures. As contained in the letter of undertaking, signed at the state secretariat, Ibadan, the park managers are not to engage… Read full story

Ibuprofen Tested As Coronavirus Treatment

Scientists are running a trial to see if ibuprofen can help hospital patients who are sick with coronavirus. According to a BBC report, the team from London’s Guy’s and St Thomas’ hospital and King’s College believe the drug, which is an anti-inflammatory as well as a painkiller, could treat breathing difficulties… Read full story

There Is Nothing As ‘State Of Osun’, Court Insists

Justice Mathias Agboola of the Osun State High Court on Wednesday insisted that legally and constitutionally there is nothing called “State of Osun”. He declared that under the Nigerian constitution, only Osun State exists. Delivering judgment in Osogbo in a suit filed by a human rights activist, Barrister Kanmi Ajibola against… Read full story

Osun Governor Okays Reopening Of Churches, Mosques For Two Weeks

Governor Gboyega Oyetola of Osun State on Wednesday held separate meetings with Christian and Muslim leaders in the state on guidelines for reopening of churches and mosques across the state for two weeks. He disclosed that the decision to reopen worship centres partially was in response to the request by religious… Read full story

You Have No Right To Disconnect Customers Without Written Notice, Court Tells IBEDC

An Osun State High Court sitting in Osogbo on Wednesday declared that Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC) has no constitutional right to disconnect customers’ electricity without written notice. In a suit filed against IBEDC by two lawyers, Mr Kanmi Ajibola and Mr Olayinka Sokoya, who were the former chairman… Read full story

PHOTOS: Moment Orji Uzor Kalu Left Kuje Correctional Centre

The Federal High Court in Lagos released a former governor of Abia State, Orji Uzor Kalu, from prison on Tuesday. Former governor Kalu was jailed for 12 years on December 5, 2019, after he was convicted of N7.1bn fraud alongside a former Director of Finance at the Abia State Government House, Jones Udeogu… Read full story

EDITORIAL: Justice For Vera Omozuwa

Even going by the dastardly details of rape cases, the story of Vera Uwaila Omozuwa is unusually brutal. According to reports, the 100-level microbiology student of the University of Benin, Edo State, was raped and killed inside the Miracle Sanctuary Mega Parish, a branch of the Redeemed Christian Church of God located in Ikpoba Hill, Benin City, where she had gone to study on May 27. It is doubtful that even the Nobel Laureate, T.S Eliot… Read full story