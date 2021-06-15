Bolt drivers protest unfair fare pricing, incessant blocking, others in Ibadan

Drivers of the ride-hailing app, Bolt, on Tuesday, protested unfair pricing, incessant blocking of drivers among other grievances.

Scores of drivers converged on the Molete office of the organisation.

They lamented the decision of Bolt to increase its commission from 15% to 20% without increasing fare rates in light of the consistent increase in fuel price and present economic realities.

They also alleged the ride-hailing app of wrongfully profiling drivers and restricting them from daily operations.

As of the time of filing this report, the protesters are waiting for the outcome of a meeting with the organisation.

Tribune Online reports that selected members of protesters have been meeting with representatives of the organisation for hours with a view to resolving the issues.

