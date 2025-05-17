Bold voices and game-changers named in Crest Africa’s “leaders shaping Africa 2025” list

Crest Africa, a leading Africa-focused media and impact platform committed to highlighting the continent’s most influential voices, has officially released its eagerly awaited “ Leaders shaping Africa 2025” list, honoring bold voices and game-changers reshaping the future of Africa’s industries, communities, and movements.

This significant release occurred in May 2025, spotlighting individuals driving meaningful impact across the continent’s diverse regions.



From Abuja to Accra, Johannesburg to Dar es Salaam, this year’s edition honors over 90 dynamic individuals who are driving impact across sectors including technology, real estate, public service, media, healthcare, sustainability, education, and the creative economy. The initiative shines a spotlight on those whose leadership is felt deeply in communities, even if not always reflected in headlines.



Crest Africa describes the list as more than a collection of success stories. It is a tribute to the system shapers, the bold thinkers and doers who are redefining what is possible for Africa’s present and future.



“This year, we set out to find people making real, measurable impact across the continent. Whether they are creating jobs, changing narratives, or building solutions for underserved communities, these leaders are not just names. They are movements in motion,” said a spokesperson for Crest Africa



Among those featured are notable figures such as Afrobeats entrepreneur Mr. Eazi (emPawa Africa), public relations and reputation management expert, Olanrewaju Alaka (Laerryblue Media), and Mavin Global’s President Tega Oghenejobo, whose leadership helped propel artists like Rema and Ayra Starr to global success.

The list also amplifies lesser-known but deeply influential changemakers like Dr. Kieva Chris-Amusan, co-founder of the reproductive health platform Fertitude; fintech disruptor Amira Mugure; and Dzidedi Senaya, whose brand empowers smallholder farmers through sustainable cosmetics in Ghana.



From innovation to inclusion, these leaders are shaping the continent’s future in powerful and practical ways. Social entrepreneurs like Abdul Lutungu in Tanzania (Pepai), educators like Botswana’s Ontifile Gaokgorwe (The Bees Hive Academy), and creators like Nigeria’s Pearl Otti (ItsPearlOtti) and Yahaya Haruna (YH Homes & Properties) reflect the depth and diversity of impact featured on the list.



According to Crest Africa’s editorial team, the selection process emphasized originality, long-term sustainability, and community transformation. The goal is not only to celebrate achievement but also to drive visibility, foster collaboration, and inspire the next wave of change makers across the continent.



As Africa navigates the challenges and opportunities of 2025, the Leaders Shaping Africa list does more than inspire. It signals a shift. A new chapter led by thinkers, builders, and reformers who are already writing the continent’s future with courage, vision, and purpose.



To explore the full “Leaders Shaping Africa 2025” list and read the inspiring stories behind each honoree, visit Crest Africa’s official “Leaders shaping Africa” page.