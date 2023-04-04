A Lagos State High Court has ordered a suspended Assistant Superintendent of Police, Drambi Vandi, to open his case over the alleged murder of a Lagos-based lawyer, Omobolanle Raheem, on Christmas Day in 2022.

Justice Ibironke Harrison made the order after dismissing Vandi’s “no case submission.” The court held that there was a ‘prima facie’ case made against him and therefore ordered him to open his defence. Vandi is facing one count of murder preferred against him by the Lagos State Government.

The prosecution alleged that Vandi killed the 41-year-old pregnant lawyer by shooting her in the chest, an offence that contravened Section 223 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015. He, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge, and trial commenced immediately.

The prosecution called 11 witnesses, including the deceased’s husband, eight police officers, some of whom were the defendant’s colleagues, and a pathologist. The prosecution then closed its case on February 15, 2023.

During proceedings, the defence counsel filed a “no-case submission” to quash the murder charge against Vandi.

On Monday, the court dismissed the submission, stating that the prosecution had established sufficient oral and documentary evidence linking the defendant to the crime, requiring an explanation from him. The court noted that some witnesses had testified that they saw him shoot the deceased and that the defendant’s rifle was short of two pieces of ammunition upon his arrest.

“The prosecution has established a prima facie case requiring some explanation by the defendant,” Justice Harrison said. “The court isn’t looking at the credibility of the prosecution witnesses at this stage. The court will not delve into the substantive case right now.”

Reacting to the ruling, the defence counsel said the team would review the ruling and decide on whether to appeal.

However, the Lagos State Director of Public Prosecutions, Dr Babajide Martins, said an interlocutory appeal of this nature would not stop the continuation of the trial in line with Section 273 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Laws of Lagos state.

The case was adjourned until further hearing.

