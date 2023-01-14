Bolanle Raheem: NBA announces burial arrangements

She will be buried on January 17

The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) has announced the burial date of Bolanle Raheem, a lawyer killed in an incident involving a police officer in Lagos.

She will be buried on January 17.

In a statement signed Friday by Charles Ajiboye, its assistant national publicity secretary, the association said Raheem’s family has announced that the funeral service will be held at the Olive Tree Parish of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Banana Island, Lagos state.

Adding that a service of songs would take place on January 16 at 5 pm at the same venue.

According to NAN, the NBA said its members would pay tributes to their female colleague on January 15 at the Lagos campus of the Nigerian Law School.

With the directive of the NBA President, Mr. Yakubu Maikyau (SAN), a befitting day of tributes will be organised by the NBA in honour of the deceased, Mrs. Bolanle Raheem.

“The event tagged: ‘Auroral Tributes to Mrs. Bolanle Raheem by the NBA,’ is to be held at the Dining Hall of the Nigerian Law School, Lagos Campus, on Jan. 16, from 1 pm to 4 pm.”

The association, therefore, encouraged lawyers to participate actively in the burial ceremony.