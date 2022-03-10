Bola Tinubu road: Lagos pays N500m compensation over properties damaged

Lagos State government on Thursday said it has paid N500 million as compensation to owners of property affected by the ongoing construction of Bola Ahmed Tinubu Road in Igbogbo in Ikorodu area of the state.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu made this known during his working visit to Ikorodu Division of the state, saying that the road when completed would open up the axis for commercial activities.

The governor, who commissioned a number of projects in the division said, scores of owners of the affected properties would now go to receive payment at the Government Secretariat, Alausa, Ikeja, even as he thanked the local council chairmen in the area l for supporting the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), urging them to continue with their support.

“Today, a total of N500 million has been set aside and you have seen some of them 20 or 22 of them, that came out and a total of 70 something that will go to Alausa and collect their cheques, because the least we can do is to ensure that we return life back to normal for our citizens, you know, whose property has been damaged or destroyed, because of the road improvements that we are doing.

“Let me end by saying, by thanking all of our Chairmen, for supporting our party, for being the ones at the grassroots, for being the ones that our people can see on a daily basis. The six of you, please continue to make yourselves available, continue to be open and have an open door, make sure that the teeming populace that is looking up to you have access to you.

“Make sure that your governance touches the life of the people that have elected you, that have given you the opportunity to serve them,” the governor said.

IN CASE YOU MISSED THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Earlier, the Executive Chairman of Ikorodu Local Government, Hon. Wasiu Ayodeji Adesina, said the present administration was permanently solving the challenges they were facing on some major roads by reconstructing them with concrete pavement.

“I must say the contractor is doing a good job. Ishawo road, Igbe-Ginti road in Igbogbo, Igbogbo Bayeku road, Ikorodu roundabout, among others are all ongoing massive projects, all for your love for the people of Ikorodu

“Mr Governor, the amiable people of Ikorodu division would like to thank you for the bold step you are taking to bring the 4th Mainland Bridge to fruition. We trust and believe in you on the realization of this very important infrastructure that would further open Ikorodu division and indeed connect the state for greater heights and opportunities,” he said.

“Mr Governor sir, we are equally delighted that you have once again shown exceptional courage in the manner in which you championed the course of the transmutation of our own Lagos State Polytechnic, Ikorodu to Lagos State University of Science and Technology,” he added.

On Agriculture, Adesina added that, “It gives us a lot of joy that Ikorodu houses the biggest rice mill in West Africa which is the Imota Rice Mill which will soon take its full course under your exceptional leadership. It should be noted that your vision in this regard is becoming a reality and your policies have engendered laudable achievements in the areas of security, infrastructure, tourism, transportation job creation and justice.”